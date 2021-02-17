UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCO Extending Its Services According To Availability Of Funds: Imran Mansoor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

SCO extending its services according to availability of funds: Imran Mansoor

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Sector Commander of Special Communication Organisation (SCO) Col. Imran Mansoor Wednesday said that SCO was expending and improving its services according to the availability of funds from the Federal government.

Talking to media here, he said that SCO was the only network which was providing internet service across Gilgit Baltistan despite of so many difficulties.

He said SCO was enhancing it's network bandwidth for providing better services. SCO services may remain disturbed at some places during upgradation.

I

Related Topics

Internet Gilgit Baltistan May Shanghai Cooperation Organization Media From Government

Recent Stories

ADEX inks AED22 million deal with Emirati firm Jen ..

54 minutes ago

NIMR launches next-generation AJBAN, HAFEET Mark 2 ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways, Gulf Air announce strategic commer ..

2 hours ago

PITB - P@SHA sign MoU to promote Public-Private pa ..

2 hours ago

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

3 hours ago

Head of Syrian Opposition Delegation Praises Meeti ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.