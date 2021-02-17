SCO extending its services according to availability of funds: Imran Mansoor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Sector Commander of Special Communication Organisation (SCO) Col. Imran Mansoor Wednesday said that SCO was expending and improving its services according to the availability of funds from the Federal government.

Talking to media here, he said that SCO was the only network which was providing internet service across Gilgit Baltistan despite of so many difficulties.

He said SCO was enhancing it's network bandwidth for providing better services. SCO services may remain disturbed at some places during upgradation.

I