SCO for evolving consensus on Afghanistan issue: Speakers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Shanghai CooperationOrganisation (SCO) has the potential to gather consensus on the Afghanistan issue and countries are working together to develop cooperation in all dimensions to build further the Shanghai Spirit.

Speakers at Webinar on "Post Dushanbe SCO Summit 2021-Outcomes, Regional Complexities and way forward" organized by Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS) and Pakistan-SCO Friendship Forum were of the view that the SCO is providing the opportunities to member countries to create an environment of cooperation in diverse sectors.

They said that SCO is playing an important role in building peace and stability in the region.

The Webinarwas organized to discuss the outcomes of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and the way forward, said a press release.

President of IPDS, Ms. Farhat Asif moderated the entire session and shared about the initiatives taken by the institute, including Pakistan SCO Friendship Forum, Centre for SCO Studies, Diploma courses for enhancing understanding about SCO in the country.

While speaking on the occasion,Naveed Shehzad, the Secretary ofthe Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, gave a comprehensive highlight ofthe SCO Summit and the role of Pakistan in SCO.

He also mentioned the objectives of SCO are aligned with Pakistan's Foreign Policy objectives of peace, prosperity, and development.

Director-General, Russian International Affairs Council, Dr Andrey Kortunov discussed the regional dynamics of the SCO summit.

Dr. Kang Jie, the Associate Research fellow of China Institute of International Studies, mentioned the SCO expansion role and said that member states should cooperate with other regional organizations for mutual benefits. He was also of the view that SCO should become a forum of mutual learning.

Director of SCO center for public diplomacy, Kabuljon Sabirov shares a comprehensive overview of the SCO summit outcomes and highlighted the role of Uzbekistan in the upcoming.

He mentioned Uzbekistan in the ongoing chairmanship.Dr. Vladimir Evseev, Head of the CIS Institute Department of Eurasian Integration and SCO Development, Russia mentioned Russia, China and Pakistan are important for Afghanistan and said that we need to find the points of convergences and not divergences. Head of Department, The Belarusian Institute for Strategic Research, Belarus, Dr Anton Dudaronak mentioned that the international community must play its integral role. Academicians, students, and faculty members from different parts of the world participated in the webinar.