Open Menu

SCO Has Potential To Shape A Promising Future For Region's People: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2023 | 11:31 PM

SCO has potential to shape a promising future for region's people: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) had undoubtedly the potential to shape a promising future for the peoples living within its borders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) had undoubtedly the potential to shape a promising future for the peoples living within its borders.

The prime minister, who earlier addressed the virtual summit of the SCO Council of Heads of State, reiterated that Pakistan would continue to work with the member countries to realise the shared dream of prosperity, peace and connectivity.

On Twitter, the prime minister shared a gist of his address at CHS saying that he underlined the need for concerted response at the SCO forum to the global geo-political flux by prioritizing shared vision of an economically integrated region.

"I threw light on Pakistan's attractive geographical location as a natural bridge between Asia & Europe within the framework of Belt & Road Initiative," he remarked.

He particularly urged the member countries to condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including state terrorism and cautioned against the dangers of violent ultra-nationalism and demonisation of religious minorities in pursuit of domestic political agendas.

It is by granting fundamental rights and freedoms to all people that sustainable peace can be established, he added.

While building a case for enhanced international engagement with the Afghan Interim Government as a necessary condition to unlock the potential of the SCO, he also urged Afghan authorities to deliver on their global commitments.

Mentioning the destruction caused by unprecedented floods last year, the prime minister asked the international community to act upon their assurances by providing support to developing countries in mitigating and adapting to the ill-effects of climate change.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Afghanistan Prime Minister Europe Twitter Road Shanghai Shanghai Cooperation Organization All Government Asia

Recent Stories

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into At ..

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into Attack on Journalist in Chechnya

4 minutes ago
 Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Fore ..

Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

4 minutes ago
 Man kills wife, mother in law

Man kills wife, mother in law

4 minutes ago
 Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore ga ..

Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore gas exploration plans: Minister

18 minutes ago
 Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins ..

Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins again

11 minutes ago
 Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Informa ..

Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Information Sindh

11 minutes ago
'Federer made me nervous!': Rybakina survives Wimb ..

'Federer made me nervous!': Rybakina survives Wimbledon scare

11 minutes ago
 PPP KP announces three-day mourning over death of ..

PPP KP announces three-day mourning over death of Liaquat Shabab

8 minutes ago
 Kiev to Attack ZNPP on July 5 Using High-Precision ..

Kiev to Attack ZNPP on July 5 Using High-Precision Weapon - Russia's Rosenergoat ..

8 minutes ago
 Federer wows Wimbledon crowd from royal box

Federer wows Wimbledon crowd from royal box

8 minutes ago
 Offering unrecognized post graduate program not ac ..

Offering unrecognized post graduate program not acceptable: PMDC

8 minutes ago
 Policeman dies in Hyderabad

Policeman dies in Hyderabad

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan