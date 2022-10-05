UrduPoint.com

SCO High Speed Fiber Internet Services Hailed By Residents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2022 | 12:10 AM

SCO high speed fiber internet services hailed by residents

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) : Oct 04 (APP):Subscribers of the state-run Special Communication Organization (SCO) have lauded the efforts of the service provider ensuring the provision of high speed fiber internet (FTTH) in Azad Jammu Kashmir State.

The subscribers of SCO expressed their commendation while talking to the Sector Commander AJ&K Colonel Rasheed who had a detailed meeting with them in Panjeri area, Bhimbher district of Mirpur, here on Tuesday.

"With the arrival of the FTTH, residents of Azad Jammu Kashmir will now be able to enjoy the blazing fast internet, HD tv & crystal clear voice under one subscription," said Colonel Rasheed.

SCO is dedicated in serving the people of AJ&K with seamless connectivity at their doorsteps, said the Col Rasheed praising their uninterrupted services of internet connectivity.

Related Topics

Internet Jammu Mirpur Shanghai Cooperation Organization National University TV

Recent Stories

White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Ja ..

White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Japan Underscores Need for Dialo ..

11 minutes ago
 Accessions Give Russia Secure Defensive Position A ..

Accessions Give Russia Secure Defensive Position Amid Western Onslaught - Ex-Pen ..

11 minutes ago
 Conference on varsities role in national developme ..

Conference on varsities role in national development held

11 minutes ago
 Uganda President's Son Who Threatened to Seize Nai ..

Uganda President's Son Who Threatened to Seize Nairobi Removed From Military Pos ..

11 minutes ago
 EU's Borrell to Discuss Sanctions Against Iran Ove ..

EU's Borrell to Discuss Sanctions Against Iran Over Response to Riots After Amin ..

11 minutes ago
 Farmers end sit-in after negotiations with govt

Farmers end sit-in after negotiations with govt

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.