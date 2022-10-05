SCO high speed fiber internet services hailed by residents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) : Oct 04 (APP):Subscribers of the state-run Special Communication Organization (SCO) have lauded the efforts of the service provider ensuring the provision of high speed fiber internet (FTTH) in Azad Jammu Kashmir State.

The subscribers of SCO expressed their commendation while talking to the Sector Commander AJ&K Colonel Rasheed who had a detailed meeting with them in Panjeri area, Bhimbher district of Mirpur, here on Tuesday.

"With the arrival of the FTTH, residents of Azad Jammu Kashmir will now be able to enjoy the blazing fast internet, HD tv & crystal clear voice under one subscription," said Colonel Rasheed.

SCO is dedicated in serving the people of AJ&K with seamless connectivity at their doorsteps, said the Col Rasheed praising their uninterrupted services of internet connectivity.