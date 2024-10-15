Open Menu

SCO Holds Strategic Value For Pakistan's Foreign Policy: Bilawal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2024 | 06:00 PM

SCO holds strategic value for Pakistan's foreign policy: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, emphasized on Thursday that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit holds significant strategic value, presenting a crucial opportunity to open new economic and diplomatic avenues for the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the SCO offers a vital platform for multilateral engagements, enabling member states to collaborate on a broad spectrum of issues.

He stated that the successful hosting of the SCO will significantly boost regional cooperation and strengthen Pakistan's global standing.

In response to a query about bilateral talks with India, he clarified that, according to SCO regulations, bilateral issues cannot be addressed or discussed through this forum.

Through the successful hosting of the SCO summit in Pakistan, we can hope that bilateral talks with neighboring countries will take place through other platforms.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

’Maryam Ke Dastak’ initiative expanded to 22 D ..

’Maryam Ke Dastak’ initiative expanded to 22 Districts

35 seconds ago
 Power, Style, and Performance at an Unbeatable Min ..

Power, Style, and Performance at an Unbeatable Minimum Price!

2 hours ago
 Top Tech and Lifestyle Creators Rave About the viv ..

Top Tech and Lifestyle Creators Rave About the vivo V40 5G: A Perfect Fusion of ..

3 hours ago
 realme GT 6 to Launch Exclusively on Daraz.pk: Fla ..

Realme GT 6 to Launch Exclusively on Daraz.pk: Flagship Killer Comes With the Be ..

3 hours ago
 SCO SUMMIT 2024: Pakistan Ready to Lead the Region ..

SCO SUMMIT 2024: Pakistan Ready to Lead the Regional Unity.

3 hours ago
 Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigat ..

Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case

6 hours ago
Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs ..

Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s dir ..

Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..

18 hours ago
 French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake ..

French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial

18 hours ago
 Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of pro ..

Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan