ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, emphasized on Thursday that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit holds significant strategic value, presenting a crucial opportunity to open new economic and diplomatic avenues for the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the SCO offers a vital platform for multilateral engagements, enabling member states to collaborate on a broad spectrum of issues.

He stated that the successful hosting of the SCO will significantly boost regional cooperation and strengthen Pakistan's global standing.

In response to a query about bilateral talks with India, he clarified that, according to SCO regulations, bilateral issues cannot be addressed or discussed through this forum.

Through the successful hosting of the SCO summit in Pakistan, we can hope that bilateral talks with neighboring countries will take place through other platforms.