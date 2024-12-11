SCO Launches Software Park At Bhimber AJK
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Special Communications Organization (SCO), a public sector telecom services provider in AJK and GB, has formally inaugurated its 6th Software Technology Park (STP) in Bhimber (AJK), as part of its ambitious Vision 2025 to transform Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) into IT-enabled regions.
The facility formally inaugurated by Major General Umar Ahmad Shah, HI (M), Director General SCO, marking another milestone in SCO’s mission to empower youth and enhance regional development.
Located at the SCO Exchange in Bhimber, this STP aligns with SCO’s concept of *“Youth Empowerment Through Provision of Sustained IT Environment in AJ&K and GB.”* Envisioning the establishment of 50 STPs and Freelancing Hubs (FLHs) across AJ&K, the initiative is built on *“Hub and Spoke”* model. Each STP/FLH provides office spaces, high-speed internet, and uninterrupted power supply, fostering a corporate IT environment for startups and freelancers alike.
Speaking at the inauguration, DG SCO highlighted that Bhimber Software Technology Park exemplifies SCO's dedication to building a digital ecosystem in AJK and GB.
He emphasized that with state-of-the-art IT facilities, the initiative fosters innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth, aligning with Vision 2025 to make the region a hub of IT excellence.
He credited special interest and guidance of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) as instrumental in achieving this vision and empowering region's youth.
Since it’s soft launch on July 10, 2024, the Bhimber STP has attracted six startups and 24 freelancers, creating significant job opportunities and enabling local youth to develop specialized IT skills. This initiative leverages the region’s high literacy rate and the untapped IT potential of its youth, offering modern workspaces that promote both productivity and personal growth.
Young professionals expressed their gratitude to SCO for establishing a facility that provides a secure and innovative environment, empowering them to contribute to the digital economy. This initiative underscores SCO’s commitment to creating a sustainable IT ecosystem in AJK and GB, fostering growth and prosperity for the region’s youth.
