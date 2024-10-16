SCO leaders converge in Islamabad for strategic summit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Several foreign leaders from Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member States have arrived in Islamabad for a significant two-day regional summit, chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Key attendees include leaders from China, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Tajikistan, India, Iran, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Mongolia and others.

Dignitaries were warmly welcomed at the airport, marked by traditional attire, flowers, and a red carpet, reflecting the event's significance and the strong bonds between the nations.

Pakistan took over the rotating chair of the SCO CHG for 2023-24 at the Bishkek meeting on October 26, 2023, represented by interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.

The SCO meeting, a prominent Eurasian security and political organization established in 2001 by Russia and China, is the most significant event Pakistan has hosted in recent years.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived to attend the event and was welcomed by Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif at Nur Khan air base. Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and was warmly welcomed by Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Investment, Privatization, and Communications, at Islamabad International Airport.

Likewise, Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai was received by State Minister for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik.

Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov of the Kyrgyz Republic was warmly received by Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik and his delegation at Nur Khan air base.

Similarly, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko was welcomed by Federal Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar at Islamabad International Airport.

Additionally, Tajikistan's Prime Minister Kohir Rasulzoda received a warm welcome from Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan at Islamabad International Airport.

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar arrived at Nur Khan air base in Islamabad, where he was warmly welcomed by Director General for South Asia Ilyas Mehmood Nizami.

Meanwhile, Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, arrived in Islamabad to attend the SCO meeting. He was greeted by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, at Islamabad International Airport.

Syed Mohammad Atabek, the Iranian Minister for Industry and Trade, was welcomed by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Additional Secretary for Afghanistan and West Asia, Ahmed Naseem Warriach,