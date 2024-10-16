ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The regional leaders participating the 23rd meeting of the SCO's Council of Heads of Government on Wednesday emphasised the concerted efforts and enhanced collaboration to exploit the region's potential, particularly in trade and connectivity.

The annual meeting of the SCO heads of government was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and addressed by China's Premier of the State Council Li Qiang, Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Tajik Prime Minister Kohir Rasulzoda, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Kyrgyzstan's Chairman of Ministers’ Cabinet Zhaparov Akylbek, Trade Minister of Iran Seyyed Mohammad Atabek, and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Besides, Mongolia's Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai and Turkmenistan Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Rashid Meredov also addressed the event.

In his address, Chinese Premier Li Qiang called for deepening and expanding cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

He also urged the SCO member states to strengthen strategic alignment, actively respond to major risks, and expand personnel exchanges.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin called for the removal of obstacles to the implementation of plans to increase the share of national currencies in mutual settlements between the SCO countries.

He said that his country was considering the possibility of holding a Startup Forum of the SCO next year to share best practices in the field of innovation and launch joint projects.

Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov said that his country was committed to make efforts to exploit the potential for cooperation among the member states.

Stressing the need for measures to promote trade, he called for the simplification of trade procedures, elimination of trade barriers and promotion of cooperation in digital technology and industrial sectors besides enhancing regional connectivity.

Tajikistan's Prime Minister Kokhir Rasoolzoda also emphasised joint efforts for peace and economic development through enhanced cooperation and competitiveness.

Citing immense potential, he also called for increasing investment in industrial sector.

Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredev said Turkmenistan was committed to expand cooperation with SCO member states in trade, energy and connectivity projects.

He said the prospects for such projects were high, so the member states should make joint efforts to exploit the potential.

Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar pointed to challenges including the Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Palestine war, the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, and disruptions such as extreme climate events, supply chain uncertainties, and the solutions provided in the SCO Charter.

He said that globalisation and rebalancing had created new opportunities in trade, investment, connectivity, energy flows, and other forms of collaboration that the SCO region can benefit from.

SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming said that being one of the largest regional organisations, the SCO member states should enhance collaboration for regional peace and prosperity.

Highlighting the SCO Secretariat's performance for facilitation of the member states, he told the participants that 2025 would be observed as "Year of Sustainable Development".

He said the SCO member states should take advantage of connectivity potential and overcome the difficulties and challenges in the trade and investment.