SCO Making All Out Efforts To Provide Quality Service In GB: Sector Commander SCO

Wed 01st July 2020 | 03:23 PM

Sector Commander Special Communications Organization Col. Saqib Iqbal has said that SCO is making all out efforts to provide quality telecommunication services in remote areas of Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ):Sector Commander Special Communications Organization Col. Saqib Iqbal has said that SCO is making all out efforts to provide quality telecommunication services in remote areas of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Addressing a press conference here he said different project were in progress to improve 4G coverage in under served areas.

He said Gilgit-Baltistan has been linked with Pak-China Fibre Optic Cable to increase the speed of internet.

The Sector Commander further said that SCO was establishing special centres in all districts to provide internet to students.

He also asked other service providers to improve their coverage and services in remote areas of Gilgit-BaltistanSCO and Telenor Pakistan are the only two companies providing 3G and 4G service to the people of GB, but most of the customers are not satisfy with poor service from these two in the region.

