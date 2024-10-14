ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The Federal government on Monday launched the 'Media Facilitation Center' equipped with most modern facilities to assist international and local media during the regional Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit 2024 being hosted by Pakistan for the first time on October 15-16.

The SCO media facilitation center was launched here at Pak-China Friendship Center by the Minister for Information and Broadcasting flanked by senior officers of the Ministry.

The center has been decorated with thematic pictorials, banners and decorative material, fountains, highlighting the national landmarks of the members states participating in the two-day regional summit.

The SCO conference would be participated by nine full member countries being represented by the prime ministers of China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan along-with the vice president of Iran and the external affairs minister of India.

It is to mention here that the organisation was established in 2001 by China and Russia to discuss security concerns in Central Asia and the wider region.

The media center has SMDs projecting banners of different SCO members, whereas a dedicated multimedia showcasing eye catching landscapes and cultural heritage of Pakistan has been installed. The Ministry has also set up a display center providing literature regarding notable literary figures, cultural heritage, archeological sites, tourism potential and other information valuable for the visiting dignitaries and the international media. A high speed wifi internet, studio, printers facilities have also been provided in the centre.

Member National Assembly, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhary visited the different stalls and cafeteria of the facilitation center and appreciated the Minister and his team for making all out efforts to establish an international standard facility.