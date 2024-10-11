SCO Meeting: PU exams postponed in twin cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Punjab University Examination Department has postponed its written examination, which were to be held from October 14 to 16, due to the holidays, announced by the government in Islamabad and Rawalpindi with reference to the meeting of 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The said exams would be held on October 17, 18 and 21, respectively while the time and venue will remain as already notified. It is pertinent to mention here that the examinations of PU will be held in other cities besides Islamabad and Rawalpindi according to the previously announced schedule.