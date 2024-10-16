The SCO meeting has boosted Pakistan's global standing, enhancing ties with major powers like China and Russia while reinforcing its commitment to regional cooperation and international dialogue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The SCO meeting has boosted Pakistan's global standing, enhancing ties with major powers like China and Russia while reinforcing its commitment to regional cooperation and international dialogue.

Waheed Ahmad, a former ambassador, told media that hosting the SCO meeting is a significant success for Pakistan's foreign policy.

He warmly welcomed the delegates in Islamabad, highlighting that it's been a long time since such an important international event occurred in the country, reflecting positively on its diplomatic achievements.

Waheed Ahmad remarked that Pakistan has a valuable opportunity to strengthen relations with participating countries at the SCO meeting.

He highlighted that the SCO, initiated by China, has drawn significant interest from Beijing, represented by a high-level delegation led by the Chinese Premier.

This gathering is expected to reinforce Pakistan-China ties and explore new cooperation avenues among SCO members, with regional powers like China, Russia, and Iran discussing ways to tackle challenges and enhance collaboration.

Dr.Munawar Hussain, an international relations expert, highlighted that Pakistan's hosting of the SCO meeting represents a significant diplomatic milestone. The event will bring together leaders from member states to address key issues, particularly economic cooperation. Since becoming a full member in June 2017, Pakistan has actively participated in the organization’s initiatives.

He noted that Islamabad marks a pivotal moment in Pakistan's diplomatic progress, providing an opportunity to enhance its global reputation. As host, Pakistan demonstrates its commitment to the SCO's goals of regional stability and prosperity.

The SCO holds significant strategic importance, representing nearly one-third of the world’s population and serving as a platform for shaping regional policies through dialogue.