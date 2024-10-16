SCO Meeting To Elevate Pakistan's Standing On Global Stage: Analysts
Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 11:02 PM
The SCO meeting has boosted Pakistan's global standing, enhancing ties with major powers like China and Russia while reinforcing its commitment to regional cooperation and international dialogue
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The SCO meeting has boosted Pakistan's global standing, enhancing ties with major powers like China and Russia while reinforcing its commitment to regional cooperation and international dialogue.
Waheed Ahmad, a former ambassador, told media that hosting the SCO meeting is a significant success for Pakistan's foreign policy.
He warmly welcomed the delegates in Islamabad, highlighting that it's been a long time since such an important international event occurred in the country, reflecting positively on its diplomatic achievements.
Waheed Ahmad remarked that Pakistan has a valuable opportunity to strengthen relations with participating countries at the SCO meeting.
He highlighted that the SCO, initiated by China, has drawn significant interest from Beijing, represented by a high-level delegation led by the Chinese Premier.
This gathering is expected to reinforce Pakistan-China ties and explore new cooperation avenues among SCO members, with regional powers like China, Russia, and Iran discussing ways to tackle challenges and enhance collaboration.
Dr.Munawar Hussain, an international relations expert, highlighted that Pakistan's hosting of the SCO meeting represents a significant diplomatic milestone. The event will bring together leaders from member states to address key issues, particularly economic cooperation. Since becoming a full member in June 2017, Pakistan has actively participated in the organization’s initiatives.
He noted that Islamabad marks a pivotal moment in Pakistan's diplomatic progress, providing an opportunity to enhance its global reputation. As host, Pakistan demonstrates its commitment to the SCO's goals of regional stability and prosperity.
The SCO holds significant strategic importance, representing nearly one-third of the world’s population and serving as a platform for shaping regional policies through dialogue.
Recent Stories
South-South Cooperation Forum held to jointly build a green Silk Road
Punjab govt issues orders of three officers' posting
Ban on tree cutting imposed in district Sanghar for 90 days
Tarar warns of strict action against those inciting violence, threatening lawma ..
Kuki Khel tribe ends 75 days long sit in Torkham Road
Jam Kamal, Iranian Minister meet to strengthen bilateral ties
Dry, hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for city
Indian External Affairs Minister thanks PM, DPM, GoP for hospitality
Chinese Premier Li Qiang departs after attending 23rd SCO Summit
PPIF family planning programme continues with support of World Bank
Court orders transfer of reference against ex-MD Pakistan Railways to special co ..
Gaddafi stadium to be transformed into world-class venue
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt issues orders of three officers' posting3 minutes ago
-
Ban on tree cutting imposed in district Sanghar for 90 days3 minutes ago
-
Tarar warns of strict action against those inciting violence, threatening lawmakers3 minutes ago
-
Kuki Khel tribe ends 75 days long sit in Torkham Road12 minutes ago
-
Indian External Affairs Minister thanks PM, DPM, GoP for hospitality12 minutes ago
-
Court orders transfer of reference against ex-MD Pakistan Railways to special court21 minutes ago
-
Kazakh envoy admires SCO Council meeting in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
02 killed during clashes between groups2 hours ago
-
SCO Summit: Traffic Advisory Issued as Expressway, Srinagar Highway Reopened5 minutes ago
-
RCCI delegation calls on Deputy Commissioner5 minutes ago
-
PPP always remember its martyrs: Jam Khan Shoro5 minutes ago
-
Governor urges LEAs to enhance coordination for curbing terrorist activities5 minutes ago