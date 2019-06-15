SCO members vow efforts for security, economic cooperation; local currency use in mutual transactions

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Friday resolved to accelerate efforts to promote socio-economic and anti-corruption cooperation as well as to introduce the use of local currencies in mutual financial transactions and settlements.

The heads from the SCO member and observer states met in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz capital on June 13-14, for a meeting of the SCO's Heads of State Council, wherein they underscored their intention to continue to rely on the goals and objectives of the SCO Charter and to follow the Shanghai Spirit that embodies mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, mutual consultations, according to a statement issued by the SCO Secretariat.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of China Xi Jinping, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, attended the summit.

President of Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov chaired the meeting.

SCO Secretary-General Vladimir Norov and Director of the Executive Committee of the SCO's Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) Jumakhon Giyosov also attended the summit.

President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Iran Hassan Rouhani, President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga as well as UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary A. DiCarlo were also in attendance.

The member states resolved to continue to promoting practical cooperation in politics, security, trade and the economy, including finance, investment, transport, energy and agriculture, as well as the development of intra-SCO cultural and humanitarian ties.

The member states emphasised that the SCO was an effective and constructive mechanism for multilateral cooperation that played an important role in maintaining regional peace and stability.

It was noted that the SCO had asserted itself as a solid platform for strengthening mutual understanding, trust-based dialogue and equitable partnership in the interests of building international relations of a new type, based on the generally accepted principles and standards of international law.

The participating leaders resolved to focus on deepening diverse mutually beneficial cooperation with all interested states, primarily the SCO observer states and dialogue partners. They emphasised the need for expanding joint efforts to ensure reliable security and sustainable development in the SCO region.

They reaffirmed the SCO Member States' commitment to enhancing the central coordinating role of the UN and its Security Council as a body vested with the main responsibility for maintaining international peace and security under the UN Charter.

In this context, they noted the intentions of the India, the Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan and Tajikistan to be elected as rotating members of the UN Security Council, as well as the intentions of Kazakhstan, China, Pakistan, Russia and Uzbekistan to be elected to the UN Human Rights Council.

The member states resolutely condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and urged the international community to strengthen global cooperation in efforts against terrorism under the UN's central role by fully implementing the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, in line with the UN Charter and the principles of international law, without politicisation and double standards.

While stressing that there could be no justification for any acts of terrorism and extremism, the Member States consider it important to implement comprehensive measures to more effectively counter terrorism and its ideology, to expose and eliminate various factors and conditions that facilitate terrorism and extremism.

They noted the unacceptability of interfering in the domestic affairs of states under the pretext of countering terrorism and extremism, as well as the unacceptability of using terrorist, extremist and radical groups for mercenary purposes.

The SCO Member States that have signed the Code of Conduct to Achieve a Terrorism-Free World, advocated the consistent implementation of its provisions.

The leaders considered it necessary to ensure the earliest possible enactment of a protocol on security guarantees to the Central Asian Nuclear-Weapons-Free Zone Treaty for all signatory states.

They emphasised the unacceptability of attempts to ensure one country's security at the expense of other counties' security and noted that the unilateral and unlimited buildup of missile defence systems by certain countries or groups of states was detrimental to international security and a destabilising factor in the world.

The SCO states noted the importance of keeping outer space free from weapons and the top-priority importance of unfailingly complying with the current regulatory-legal framework that stipulates the exclusively peaceful use of outer space.

They called for addressing various high-priority tasks, including the illegal cultivation, production, circulation, sales and dissemination of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors. They reaffirmed their intention to step up joint efforts to fight the narcotic drug threat, including under the three international drug control conventions and other related legal documents.

The SCO member states called for unfailingly honouring the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction.

The SCO Member States reaffirmed their determination to ensure regional security and stability. In this context, they supported the work of the government and people of Afghanistan, with support from the international community, for restoring peace and ensuring the country's sustained development.

The SCO member states once again expressed their willingness to facilitate a political settlement under the guidance of the people of Afghanistan and with their involvement on a bilateral basis and within the framework of the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group. The SCO Member States consider it important to steadily implement the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action regarding the Iranian nuclear programme under UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that calls on all the parties to fulfil their obligations unfailingly.

They underscored a common position, noting that there is no alternative to resolving the situation in Syria through dialogue, while ensuring Syria's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

Realizing the significant role of the World Trade Organisation, the SCO Member States intended to focus on expanding and deepening cooperation in trade, finance, investment, transport, energy, agriculture, innovation, cutting-edge technology, etc. Serious attention will be given to increasing the share of national currencies in mutual financial transactions and settlements.

The SCO Member States will promote exchange of experience and further development of international cooperation in countering corruption.

Cooperation in healthcare, science, education, culture, sport, tourism, etc., remains an important element of SCO activities. Agreements for expanding media, physical fitness and sport cooperation will be used to promote progress in these areas. The creation of a broad, open, mutually beneficial and equitable partnership within the SCO space, based on merging the respective potential of the region's countries, international organisations and multilateral associations, was identified as a promising objective. Measures to fully implement the potential of the SCO Business Council, the Inter-Bank Consortium and the SCO Youth Council will be used to accomplish this.

The member states including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan reaffirmed their support for China's Belt and Road initiative and praised the results of the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held in April.

The member states intended to promote the development of technology parks and business incubators in the SCO region for the purpose of improving the regional business climate and supporting youth startup projects, including the International Youth Business Incubator of SCO countries within the framework of the SCO Youth Council.