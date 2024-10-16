SCO moot draws worldwide attention as a right step towards regional cooperation

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Islamabad attracted significant international media attention, emphasizing its importance for promoting regional cooperation.

Extensive coverage by various international news organizations underscored the significance of the SCO summit in Islamabad, highlighting the necessity for participation and mutual cooperation among the leaders of the member states.

Global media reported on the SCO meeting's discussions about trade, economic development, and security, emphasizing the need for member states to cooperate on shared challenges.

Global media houses described the discussions among participants as significant, noting that the SCO meeting offered a

chance for progress toward global stability and development.

They stated that the SCO meeting not only enhanced relations among member states but also underscored the importance of global cooperation.

Michael Kugelman, a South Asia expert at the Washington-based Woodrow Wilson Center for Scholars, said that the summit was "a really big deal" for the Pakistani government.

"It's sensitive about criticism that Pakistan isn't safe for foreigners, and feels it has something to prove with this SCO meet — and especially with such high-level attendance from key countries in the neighborhood, including close ally China," he told DW.

