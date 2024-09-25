Open Menu

SCO Moot To Provide Ample Opportunities For Our Economic Diaspora: Ahmed Jawad

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 12:50 PM

SCO moot to provide ample opportunities for our economic diaspora: Ahmed Jawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Vice President of Pakistan business Forum (PBF) Ahmed Jawad on Wednesday said that Pakistan needs to promote its trade, investment, and economic ties with Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) nations as the formidable bloc has a cumulative gross domestic product (GDP) of $20 trillion.

Talking to APP, Vice President PBF Ahmed Jawad said that an economic bloc with a GDP of $20 trillion could uplift Pakistan out of all its economic shortcomings provided serious efforts were taken to tap the opportunities and potential that SCO offers.

PBF Vice President Jawad said SCO in the wake of a unipolar world is a blessing in disguise for regional countries in general and Pakistan in particular.

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has provided a meaningful opportunity to develop confidence among the member states as well as regional countries for the promotion of peace, security, and stability by addressing the irritants among intra-regional and inter-regional states.

He said that it is imperative for SCO to positively engage the world media to project its policies objectives and achievements ever since its evaluation to the present day. Pakistan’s admission to SCO as a full member a significant both in regional and global contexts.

Pakistan could serve as a hub for the promotion of trade and energy corridor, hence possessing the capability to make a yielding contribution to SCO and provide a feasible link between SCO states and South Asia.

He said Central Asia is of great importance to Pakistan due to its prime geostrategic proximity and hydrocarbon potential. Pakistan being the closest approach for CARs towards the South, Persian Gulf, middle East, and rest of the World, would be better served on the SCO platform.

Related Topics

Pakistan World President Of Pakistan Business Shanghai Middle East Hub Shanghai Cooperation Organization Media All Asia

Recent Stories

IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Sh ..

IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz

8 minutes ago
 PM urges developed nations to assist developing co ..

PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajecto ..

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah

20 hours ago
 PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

20 hours ago
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

21 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

22 hours ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

22 hours ago
 realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first I ..

Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..

22 hours ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

1 day ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan