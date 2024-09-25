SCO moot to provide ample opportunities for our economic diaspora: Ahmed Jawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Vice President of Pakistan business Forum (PBF) Ahmed Jawad on Wednesday said that Pakistan needs to promote its trade, investment, and economic ties with Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) nations as the formidable bloc has a cumulative gross domestic product (GDP) of $20 trillion.

Talking to APP, Vice President PBF Ahmed Jawad said that an economic bloc with a GDP of $20 trillion could uplift Pakistan out of all its economic shortcomings provided serious efforts were taken to tap the opportunities and potential that SCO offers.

PBF Vice President Jawad said SCO in the wake of a unipolar world is a blessing in disguise for regional countries in general and Pakistan in particular.

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has provided a meaningful opportunity to develop confidence among the member states as well as regional countries for the promotion of peace, security, and stability by addressing the irritants among intra-regional and inter-regional states.

He said that it is imperative for SCO to positively engage the world media to project its policies objectives and achievements ever since its evaluation to the present day. Pakistan’s admission to SCO as a full member a significant both in regional and global contexts.

Pakistan could serve as a hub for the promotion of trade and energy corridor, hence possessing the capability to make a yielding contribution to SCO and provide a feasible link between SCO states and South Asia.

He said Central Asia is of great importance to Pakistan due to its prime geostrategic proximity and hydrocarbon potential. Pakistan being the closest approach for CARs towards the South, Persian Gulf, middle East, and rest of the World, would be better served on the SCO platform.