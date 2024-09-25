SCO Moot To Provide Ample Opportunities For Our Economic Diaspora: Ahmed Jawad
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Vice President of Pakistan business Forum (PBF) Ahmed Jawad on Wednesday said that Pakistan needs to promote its trade, investment, and economic ties with Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) nations as the formidable bloc has a cumulative gross domestic product (GDP) of $20 trillion.
Talking to APP, Vice President PBF Ahmed Jawad said that an economic bloc with a GDP of $20 trillion could uplift Pakistan out of all its economic shortcomings provided serious efforts were taken to tap the opportunities and potential that SCO offers.
PBF Vice President Jawad said SCO in the wake of a unipolar world is a blessing in disguise for regional countries in general and Pakistan in particular.
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has provided a meaningful opportunity to develop confidence among the member states as well as regional countries for the promotion of peace, security, and stability by addressing the irritants among intra-regional and inter-regional states.
He said that it is imperative for SCO to positively engage the world media to project its policies objectives and achievements ever since its evaluation to the present day. Pakistan’s admission to SCO as a full member a significant both in regional and global contexts.
Pakistan could serve as a hub for the promotion of trade and energy corridor, hence possessing the capability to make a yielding contribution to SCO and provide a feasible link between SCO states and South Asia.
He said Central Asia is of great importance to Pakistan due to its prime geostrategic proximity and hydrocarbon potential. Pakistan being the closest approach for CARs towards the South, Persian Gulf, middle East, and rest of the World, would be better served on the SCO platform.
Recent Stories
IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz
PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Substandard food items seized in Chichawatni3 minutes ago
-
Ayaz commends APNS role in promoting print media industry13 minutes ago
-
Agro deptt. receives applications under "Green Tractor Scheme"13 minutes ago
-
Transgender community demands dedicated seating space in public transport vehicles13 minutes ago
-
PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt traps20 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign's goals achieved in befitting way: Commissioner32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China working together to build an upgraded version of CPEC: Chinese CG43 minutes ago
-
DPO for foolproof security of foreign tourists1 hour ago
-
Eight power pilferers booked1 hour ago
-
OEC collecting data of nurses for potential opportunities in USA1 hour ago
-
Two killed by unknowns2 hours ago
-
12 criminals held2 hours ago