SCO participants agree not to abandon Afghanistan: Fawad

DUSHANBE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the participants of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit had mutually agreed not to leave Afghanistan alone at this critical juncture to strengthen the war- ravaged country.

Talking to media persons here, he said all the participant countries had expressed the resolve to work together for bringing stability in Afghanistan. Pakistan was playing a key role in that regard, he added.

"We have to work with Afghanistan as well as to move forward for establishing a broad based government in the war-ravaged country," he said.

The minister said Afghanistan was at a crossroads and the entire leadership of regional countries had cognizant of the prevailing situation.

Prime minister Imran Khan, he said had apprised the summit participants that unstable Afghanistan would have negative impacts on the entire region.

On the sideline of the summit, he said the prime minister held meetings with the heads of SCO member countries, including the presidents of Belarus, Uzbekistan, Iran and Kazakhstan.

The leadership of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Iran and Pakistan were present at the SCO summit, he said adding that Chinese Foreign Minister would arrive here on Friday.