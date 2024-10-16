Open Menu

'SCO Provides Unique Opportunity For Peaceful Dialogue Among Nations' : Bilal Kayani

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2024 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) PML-N leader & Convener of the National Parliamentary Task-force on Sustainable Development Goals Bilal Azhar Kayani Wednesday emphasized the vital role of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in promoting inter-nation dialogue to shape regional policies.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said the SCO indeed provides a unique platform for countries to engage in dialogue and cooperation, shaping regional policies and addressing common challenges.

By engaging in dialogue and cooperation, the SCO aims to create a more stable and prosperous region, with its member states working together to address shared challenges and interests, he mentioned.

Kayani noted, the SCO provides a valuable opportunity for nations including India and Pakistan to come together and find peaceful solutions to regional issues.

He said regional countries, including China, Russia, and Iran are set new convene and exploring ways to tackle challenges and bolster cooperation across various sectors including climate change and economy.

He said this collaborative effort aims to foster economic growth, security and cultural exchange among participating

nations.

Pakistan's involvement with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) presents a significant opportunity for the country to strengthen its relationships with participating nations, he mentioned.

This includes fostering closer ties with Russia, China, and Iran, among others. By collaborating on regional security, economic development and cultural exchange initiatives, Pakistan can enhance its diplomatic and economic standing within the region, he further explained.

Responding a query, he said Pakistan's friendly gesture towards India presents a prime opportunity for dialogue and cooperation on pressing issues such as climate change and the longstanding Kashmir conflict.

By engaging in peaceful discussions, both nations can work towards mutually beneficial solutions, he stressed.

