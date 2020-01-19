UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCO Restores Telecommunication System In AJK, GB

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 03:12 PM

SCO restores telecommunication system in AJK, GB

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th January, 2020) Special Communication Organisation (SCO) has restored Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) where torrential rains and heavy snowfall badly damaged OFC and caused breakdown of telecommunication facilities in that area.Glaciers and land sliding from recent spell of torrential rains and heavy snowfall not only caused severe damage to the telecommunication system in AJK and GB but also deprived people from contacts to other areas.Land sliding in Azad Kashmir damaged the Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) connecting Muzaffarabad with Taobat via Athmuqam, Dudhnial, Sharda and Kel in Neelum Valley, Gappa Gali and Rashian Top in Leepa Valley, Kohala and Bara Kot in Muzaffarabad region and Chikar & Sudhan Gali between Bagh and Garhidupatta.Similarly due to earthquake and landsliding, OFC damaged at Doian, Jaglot, Thalichi, Tattapani (Rai Kot), Astore in Gilgit region and Sanochal & Sassi near Kachura, Durando, Shangas and Jullnallah in Baltistan region caused breakdown of telecommunication facilities.

SCO's dedicated teams promptly responded to this natural calamity and worked around the clock to restore the communications.

Special Communication Organisation (SCO) restored the fiber cable during the most difficult weather and made it possible to connect the victims to the rest of the country and making relief and rehabilitation support to reach effectively and smoothly.DG SCO Major General Ali Farhan HI (M) has expressed heartfelt condolences to affectees of Neelum, Leepa, and other victims in Azad Kashmir.

He said "SCO stands with the aggrieved in this hour of grief and is fully cognizant of its responsibilities".

Related Topics

Weather Earthquake Gilgit Baltistan Muzaffarabad Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir Shanghai Cooperation Organization From Top Rains

Recent Stories

We must collaborate, commit to take action to reso ..

44 minutes ago

4th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Credit Insurance to utilise Al Etihad Credi ..

1 hour ago

Global athletes to partake in Abu Dhabi World Prof ..

2 hours ago

Growth of regional logistics to intensify in 2020, ..

2 hours ago

Japan&#039;s Tourism Organisation, Etihad Airways ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.