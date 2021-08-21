SCO says it obtained proper NOC for construction of tourist facility at Khunjerab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Special Communication Organization (SCO) has said that they have obtained proper no objection certificate (NOC) for a temporary construction on Khunjerab Top to facilitate tourists

SCO's , Responding to a statement published by a website, the Public Relations Officer of SCO said that it was not the construction of a restaurant, rather it was a tourist facilitation center with medical facility and a mosque.

The tourist facilitation center has not yet been established and if any local contractor is desirous of running the facility, they can submit their request to the SCO, he added.

Earlier today, a website had posted a statement shared by AWP leader Asif Sakhi, who had questioned legality of the constructions within the jurisdiction of the Khunjerab National Park.