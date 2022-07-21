SCO Secretary-General calls on IT Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Secretary General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Ambassador Zhang Ming here on Thursday called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque and discussed matters of common interest and related to IT.

The two sides agreed to increase cooperation between the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, and SCO Secretariat said a news release issued here.

Syed Amin Ul Haque apprised the SCO Secretary-General of the steps taken by the Ministry of IT in the field of information technology and telecommunication.

"We want to work with SCO in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Services and digital connectivity", he said, adding that Pakistan can become digital hub regarding IT experts, better facilities and time zone for SCO member countries.

The Minister said that the IT sector of Pakistan has great potential.

The Ministry of IT is playing an effective role in the development of the IT and Telecommunication sector of Pakistan.

He said empowerment of youth especially women is the topmost priority of the Ministry of IT.

SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming paid tribute to the Minister for IT for the important steps taken in the field of IT and Telecommunication. Steps for empowerment of women, data protection, and provision of broadband services in unserved and underserved areas of the country are laudable, he added.

He said the SCO member countries can work on Artificial Intelligence, and regarding e-education, e-health and e-commerce in far-flung areas.

Additional Secretary (Incharge) MOITT Mohsin Mushtaq and senior officers of the Ministry were present in the meeting.