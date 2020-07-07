UrduPoint.com
SCO SG Wishes FM Qureshi Speedy Recovery From COVID-19

Secretary-General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Vladimir Norov on Tuesday conveyed best wishes for the speedy recovery of Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi from novel coronavirus

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Secretary-General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Vladimir Norov on Tuesday conveyed best wishes for the speedy recovery of Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi from novel coronavirus.

In his letter to Foreign Minister, Valdimir Norov expressed his sincere support to the foreign minister during this difficult time, according to the SCO Secretariat here.

"I am confident that your energy and optimism will help you to defeat the illness. I sincerely wish you good health, happiness, and continued success".

Foreign Minister Qureshi had tested positive for coronavirus and quarantined himself after the suffering from mild fever.

