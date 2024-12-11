SCO-sponsored Software Technology Park Inaugurated In Bhimber
Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 03:50 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Dec, 2024) The state-run Special Communications Organization (SCO) has formally inaugurated its 6th Software Technology Park (STP) in Bhimber (AJK), as part of its ambitious Vision 2025 to transform Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) into IT-enabled regions.
The SCO's Media Wing Spokesperson Mirpur told APP here Wednesday that Major General Umar Ahmad Shah, HI (M), Director General SCO, inaugurated the project marking another milestone in the organization's mission to empower youth and enhance regional development.
Located at the SCO Exchange in Bhimber, the park aligned with SCO’s concept of “Youth Empowerment Through Provision of Sustained IT Environment in AJ&K and GB.” Envisioning the establishment of 50 STPs and Freelancing Hubs (FLHs) across AJ&K, the initiative is built on *“Hub and Spoke”* model. Each STP/FLH provides office spaces, high-speed internet, and uninterrupted power supply, fostering a corporate IT environment for startups and freelancers alike.
Speaking on this occasion, the DG SCO highlighted that Bhimber Software Technology Park exemplified SCO's dedication to building a digital ecosystem in AJK and GB.
He emphasized that with state-of-the-art IT facilities, the initiative fosters innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth, aligning with Vision 2025 to make the region a hub of IT excellence.
He credited the special interest and guidance of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) as instrumental in achieving this vision and empowering the region's youth. Since it’s soft launch on July 10, 2024, the Bhimber STP has attracted six startups and 24 freelancers, creating significant job opportunities and enabling local youth to develop specialized IT skills.
This initiative leverages the region’s high literacy rate and the untapped IT potential of its youth, offering modern work spaces that promote both productivity and personal growth, according to the Spokesperson. Meanwhile, young professionals expressed their gratitude to SCO for establishing a facility that provided a secure and innovative environment, empowering them to contribute to the digital economy.
