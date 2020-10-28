UrduPoint.com
SCO Startup Forum 1st Virtual Session

SCO Startup Forum 1st virtual session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Startup Forum, envisioned to lay the foundation for multilateral cooperation and engagement for startups among the member states, held its first ever session on October 27, 2020 using a virtual platform.

Over 130 startups and entrepreneurs from SCO member states participated in this digital event, said a statement issued on Wednesday.

The event showcasing their startup ideas and pitching to a panel of renowned investors and corporates and witnessed parallel brainstorming sessions in which all member countries highlighted their initiatives to promote startups, exchanged success stories and discussed issues faced by the startups.

This dynamic forum received overwhelming participation not only from government bodies of the member states but also from all stakeholders of the startup ecosystem such as entrepreneurs, incubators, mentors, investors, students and academia.

As many as 23 innovative startups from National Incubation Center Program of Ignite under the auspices of Ministry of IT & Telecom and 8 renowned speakers from various domains of startup ecosystem represented Pakistan in the event, it further said.

Syed Amin Ul Haque, Federal Minister for IT & Telecom in his message while appreciating the SCO initiative said that such activities will help to resolve socio-economic problems facing SCO member states by carving out innovative solutions and exchange of ideas on how institutional interventions can be introduced to support the startup ecosystem.

He said that Pakistan's entrepreneurial ecosystem embarked upon tremendous growth in recent years.

The inclusion of numerous innovations hubs, incubation centers and venture capital funds have boosted our startup community.

The National Incubation Center Program of Ministry of IT & Telecom is providing a platform to young aspiring startups to leverage innovation and creativity for addressing the major socio-economic challenges faced by Pakistan.

