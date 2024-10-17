Open Menu

SCO Success To Boost Pakistan’s Global Role: Iftikhar Ali Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 12:41 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership and diplomatic initiatives, expressing hope that the positive outcomes of the SCO conference would enhance Pakistan's influence in regional and international affairs.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he emphasized that the successful holding of the summit will enhance Pakistan's international image, showcasing its ability to host high-level global events in a peaceful and secure environment.

He added that this gathering of key regional players is a testament to Pakistan’s commitment to promoting cooperation and peace within the region. Participation of countries such as China and Russia is not only a reflection of their trust in Pakistan’s leadership but also an opportunity to strengthen economic and geopolitical ties.

Malik highlighted that the presence of India's Foreign Minister, alongside delegates from other major nations, demonstrates the growing importance of Pakistan as a diplomatic and strategic player in the region.

