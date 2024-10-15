SCO SUMMIT 2024: Pakistan Ready to Lead the Regional Unity.

Pakistan is geared up to host the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit on October 15-16, 2024, in Islamabad

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Pakistan is geared up to host the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit on October 15-16, 2024, in Islamabad. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit (SCO) is an intergovernmental entity that focuses on addressing political, economic, defense, and security matters within the Eurasian region. It is primarily overseen by the Council of Heads of State (HSC) and the Council of Heads of Government (HGC).

The summit is not only a platform for diplomatic engagements, but also a significant opportunity for Pakistan to enhance its socio-political and economic standing. Holding this summit in Pakistan is a great opportunity to clarify how it can attract investment and contribute to regional connectivity.

Origin and Founding Nations of SCO:

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was established in 2001 and currently encompasses nine member states, comprising

In addition, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) comprises 3 observer states: Afghanistan, Belarus, and Mongolia. Furthermore, the SCO has 14 dialogue partners, namely Sri Lanka, Turkey, Cambodia, Azerbaijan, Nepal, Armenia, Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Myanmar, Maldives and the United Arab Emirates.

The headquarters of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is situated in Beijing, China, where it effectively coordinates the organization's growing range of activities. The member nations are committed to fostering peace, security, and economic cooperation within their respective countries.

In 2017, full membership was conferred upon India, and Pakistan also attained full membership status within the SCO under the tenure of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, during the governance of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in 2017. Consequently, the total number of member countries reached eight as of 2024.

Who is attending the SCO CHG Summit in Pakistan?

Several heads of government from member countries will participate in the ongoing summit, including S. Jaishankar (India), Shehbaz Sharif (Pakistan), Xi Jinping (China), Vladimir Putin (Russia), and other leaders from SCO member states, including heads of government from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Iran, as the main speakers at the 2024 SCO summit.

The Prime Minister of Mongolia, Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai, is participating as an Observer, and the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, will attend as a Special Guest.

In addition, representatives from international organizations, such as the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the European Economic Community, are also in attendance.

Pakistan’s Role & Strategic Importance in SCO Summit 2024:

Since becoming a full member in 2017, Pakistan has actively participated in SCO activities and contributed to the organization’s objectives.

The SCO Summit 2024 holds great diplomatic significance for Pakistan, occurring at a crucial juncture amidst regional and global geopolitical shifts. With major powers re-evaluating their alliances and Asia emerging as a key center for economic and political activity, Pakistan's membership in the SCO places it at a critical juncture of strategic influence.

Pakistan's strategic location has long been considered a geopolitical asset. Through active participation in multilateral platforms such as the SCO, Pakistan can secure both economic benefits and diplomatic capital. The escalating prominence of China, Russia’s pivot toward Asia, and the escalating significance of Central Asia provide Pakistan with a renewed opportunity to assert itself on the world stage.

In this SCO conference, Pakistan will prioritize the enhancement of regional infrastructure and economic ties, particularly through initiatives such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Pakistan holds a pivotal role in these initiatives, underscoring the significance of maintaining robust diplomatic relations with these nations. The summit will further fortify Pakistan's ties with these regional powerhouses, creating opportunities for new agreements, collaborative ventures, and strategic partnerships.

In its capacity as the host of the 2024 summit, Pakistan has the opportunity to leverage this platform for the promotion of its economic agenda, with a specific focus on trade liberalization, investment facilitation, and infrastructure development. The SCO summit presents the potential to create new pathways for trade by fostering regional connectivity through initiatives such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as well as by expanding trade routes between Central and South Asia. This forum will also help neutralize the tense situation between Pakistan and China that was created after the recent terror attack on Chinese individuals in Karachi.

Security remains a critical focus of the SCO agenda. For Pakistan, which has faced significant internal security challenges, the summit provides an opportunity to share its experiences in counterterrorism and collaborate with regional powers on security strategies.

Pakistan seeks to emphasize collaboration on matters of law and order, while also addressing security challenges such as terrorism, extremism, and separatism. These efforts are aimed at fostering a stable and peaceful environment within the region.

Furthermore, as Afghanistan continues to pose security challenges after the Taliban takeover, Pakistan can collaborate with other SCO members to collectively address these complexities. By establishing itself as a significant participant in regional security discussions, Pakistan seeks to reduce threats while strengthening its influence within the organization. The relationship between Pakistan and India is a sensitive issue at this meeting. Despite ongoing tensions, both countries are members of the SCO, and this multilateral forum provides a rare opportunity for dialogue, albeit indirect. Pakistan’s invitation to India to attend the meeting indicates Islamabad’s willingness to engage diplomatically within a broader regional framework.

While economic cooperation is essential, security remains an equally vital pillar for Pakistan within the SCO. The country continues to grapple with internal security challenges, particularly in its border regions, where terrorism and extremism remain persistent threats.

The potential outcomes of this meeting may significantly influence the future trajectory of the SCO, underscoring the vital role of multilateralism in an increasingly intricate global landscape.

This SCO Summit represents a crucial opportunity for Pakistan to assert its role as a key player in regional dynamics. By hosting this event, Pakistan can demonstrate its commitment to fostering dialogue and collaboration among member states, which collectively account for about 40% of the global population and approximately 32% of the world's GDP.

Agendas of the SCO Summit 2024:

This year the summit will be centered on key areas of cooperation and development prospects between member nations.

Counterterrorism: Member states will prioritize enhancing security cooperation to combat terrorism, particularly cross-border terrorism. The initiatives will focus on isolating countries that harbor terrorists.

Climate Change and Environmental Protection: Climate change and environmental protection will be pivotal topics of discussion. Member states will address the urgent need to promote climate-resilient infrastructure and sustainable practices to safeguard the planet for future generations.

Strengthening Multilateral Dialogue: The summit's overarching theme, "Strengthening Multilateral Dialogue—Striving Towards a Sustainable Peace and Prosperity," reflects the collective intent of member states to foster cooperation and promote peace through open dialogue and collaborative efforts.

Economic Cooperation: Leaders will engage in deliberations regarding trade and investment initiatives aimed at fostering collaboration among member states.

Regional Stability and Security: Discussions will revolve around enhancing stability, addressing ongoing conflicts, and promoting a multipolar world order. The summit will also review the SCO's activities over the past two decades, laying the groundwork for strategic cooperation in the years to come.

During this summit, Pakistan can emerge as a leader in promoting economic stability and security in South Asia by effectively managing diplomatic engagements and strategic partnerships. By leveraging its unique strategic position and advocating for mutual interests among SCO members, Pakistan can strengthen its significance on both regional and global stages.