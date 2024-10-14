SCO Summit A Major Diplomatic Breakthrough For Pakistan: Daniyal
Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2024 | 11:14 PM
Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Daniyal Chaudhary
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Daniyal Chaudhary, stated on Monday that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit is a major step forward for Pakistan in both economic and diplomatic areas.
In an interview with a private news channel, he explained that the summit will help member countries work together to address key regional issues and will also boost Pakistan's global standing as a leader.
When asked about a constitutional amendment, he mentioned that allies and other parties were consulted, as the government believes that "justice delayed is justice denied."
He added that over 30,000 cases have been delayed due to the focus on high-profile political cases. He further explained that the constitutional amendment would assist the judiciary in speeding up the resolution of pending cases and help reduce the backlog more quickly.
