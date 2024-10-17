SCO Summit Boosts Gwadar Port's Regional Significance: Minister
Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2024 | 12:41 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh Thursday praised SCO summit as a resounding success, highlighting its potential to unlock new regional connectivity, opportunities and expressed optimism that exports will receive a significant boost through Gwadar Port, particularly as China relocates its industries to Pakistan.
Federal Minister expressed optimism about Gwadar Port's potential to drive Pakistan's economic growth while speaking to ptv news channel.
He emphasized that the port's success is crucial for the country's economic progress, he added.
China's decision to relocate its middle industries to Pakistan is expected to significantly boost the country's economy, he further mentioned.
This strategic move will not only improve economic growth but also create numerous job opportunities for the local workforce, ultimately enhancing the overall standard of living, he said.
Responding a query, he said the SCO summit's successful conclusion has earned Pakistan widespread appreciation for its exceptional hospitality.
It is an honor to have hosted this prestigious event, showcasing our country's capability to organize high-profile international gatherings seamlessly, he added.
Pakistan and China's relationship has been a cornerstone of regional cooperation, and their bilateral trade has witnessed significant growth over the years, he highlighted.
