SCO Summit: City Streets Shine With Lights, Decorations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has finalized all administrative arrangements, with final touches in place, and the city is ready to welcome the delegates of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.
Meanwhile, the streets, buildings, and public spaces have been carefully prepared for the international event.
According to the spokesman of ICT administration, in preparation for the SCO meeting, the city has been fully decorated. Before the guests arrive, streets have been adorned with lights and decorations, giving the city a fresh look.
Major highways now feature green spaces and crescents, adding a touch of nature to the urban landscape.
As part of a beautification drive, various statues have been installed at key intersections. Government offices, private business centers, and buildings have also been revamped, ready to greet the visiting dignitaries.
Private businesses, including plazas, petrol stations, and restaurants, are prepared to accommodate the needs of international guests during the summit. At night, the city offers an even more impressive view, with lights illuminating the skyline and key areas across the city.
