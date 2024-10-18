Open Menu

SCO Summit Improves Pakistan’s Image Globally: Shafqat Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2024 | 04:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Senior politician and prominent social development leader Advocate Sayed Shafqat Ali Shah on Friday felicitated the nation for successfully hosting Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

He paid tribute to the Pakistan Army, Police, Rangers and FC for their foolproof arrangements.

He said that the participation of over ten international delegations, including key representatives from China, Russia, Kazakhstan, India, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, honored Pakistan on the global stage.

He highlighted that the presence of Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang and Russian Prime Minister Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin brought greater international attention to the conference.

Advocate Shafqat Ali Shah said that the SCO summit has improved Pakistan’s image globally, adding that hosting such a major international conference after a long time reflects the state’s successful foreign policy.

