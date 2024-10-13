SCO Summit in Islamabad: A catalyst for regional cooperation, strengthening of economic linkages

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) The upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, set to take place in Islamabad on October 15-16 next week, is anticipated to serve as a key platform for fostering regional cooperation, bolstering trade and investment besides enhancing socio-economic-cultural linkages among its member states.

Diplomatic and political experts maintained that this important meeting of the heads of governments of SCO’s member states will not only help work together to address the pressing regional issues but also significantly enhance Pakistan’s role on the global stage as a leader.

Emphasizing the strategic and diplomatic importance of the SCO summit at Islamabad, former ambassador Manzorul Haq highlighted its key role in addressing security, economic and environmental challenges besides promoting regional stability since its establishment in 1996.

"Certainly, the upcoming historic summit will allow all leaders for open discussions on a range of issues from combating terrorism to economic collaboration, climate change to poverty, unemployment and cultural linkages to exchange of delegations, reflecting the organization’s commitment to tackling the multifaceted challenges by supporting each other for shared prosperity," he reiterated.

The SCO, which includes member states accounting for approximately 40% of the global population, and 32% of the world's GDP, presents Pakistan with an excellent opportunity to shape its economic and investment future.

Ambassador Manzoor said that the extraordinary SCO meeting at Islamabad could enhance prospects for trade and energy corridors, as well as leverage Pakistan's abundant natural resources including mines and minerals, gas and hydel power potential for foreign investment.

"This is an important moment for Pakistan to take advantage of its unique strategic position and safeguard its geostrategic interests and strengthen its economy by strongly advocating its principal stand at the SCO summit," he added.

The SCO's roots trace back to the Shanghai Five established in 1996, evolving significantly after Uzbekistan joined in 2001, and more recently, Pakistan became a full member in 2017 after excellently performing its observer’s role during 2015-17. Manzoor said this expansion underscored the organisation’s growing relevance as a forum for bilateral cooperation among countries with diverse interests and geographical importance.

Professor Dr. Ejaz Khan, a former chairman of the International Relations Department at the University of Peshawar, highlighted the summit's potential to elevate Pakistan’s global image.

He emphasized the need for the SCO to expand economic ties in areas such as trade, investment, and innovation, stating that this great summit positions Pakistan as a vital connector in the region.

"

Moreover, the SCO is expected to discuss crucial topics like countering terrorism, promoting bilateral trade and socio-cultural cooperation and helping underdeveloped and developing partners.

He said climate change, which affects many SCO member states, required a collaborative approach to address this key issue imperative for fostering economic stability, enhancing agriculture production and autarky in food services for the prosperity of billions of people.

Dr Ejaz Khan said SCO's commitment to regional security is evident through its focus on military cooperation and joint exercises aimed at combating terrorism, human and drug trafficking and other organized crimes in the past.

He strongly believed that the summit would catalyze further collaboration in these specific areas besides reinforcing the organization’s security paradigm.

Professor Dr. A.H. Hilali, former chairman of the Political Science Department at the University of Peshawar, echoed the sentiment that the summit offers more than mere dialogue.

He said it presents a golden opportunity for all states to redefine the SCO's role amid current geopolitical and security challenges faced by the region.

"This is a golden chance for all member states to unite for mutual benefits, addressing issues like poverty and unemployment for the prosperity of its people," he said.

The experts said as the preparation for the summit reached its peak at Islamabad, the collective strength of the SCO could be harnessed through collaborative initiatives aimed at promoting regional cooperation and deepening economic cooperation vital for the shared prosperity of people of all SCO states.

The experts said that Pakistan's significance in the region enhanced after CPEC, making Pakistan an ideal destination for investment.

For Pakistan, they said fostering an environment of open dialogue and cooperation would be essential in addressing key challenges besides trade barriers and expressed the hope that Pakistan would effectively highlight its viewpoint on regional issues.

The experts said that the SCO summit represents a pivotal moment for regional diplomacy and deepening economic cooperation, with the potential to significantly impact not only Pakistan positively but also the regional countries.

As discussions unfold at the national level about the importance of SCO, the experts emphasized that the historic summit would likely be on building a cohesive framework for collaboration that addresses both immediate concerns and long-term strategic goals of the member states for achieving goals of shared prosperity.

