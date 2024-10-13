Open Menu

SCO Summit Key For Pakistan's Economic Growth, Trade : FSEA Chairman

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2024 | 02:00 PM

SCO summit key for Pakistan's economic growth, trade : FSEA Chairman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) food and Snacks Exporters Association (FSEA) Regional Chairman Shahid Imran

said on Sunday that Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit would promise

a valuable opportunity for Pakistan to showcase its economic progress, attract foreign

investment, and strengthen trade partnerships with member countries.

In a statement, he said it was a great honor for Pakistan to host the SCO summit,

especially at a time when the national economy was on a positive trajectory and

economic indicators were showing encouraging trends, reflecting improved stability

and growth prospects.

Hosting such a prestigious international event highlights Pakistan’s increasing role

in regional diplomacy and economic collaboration, he said.

As the nation continues to overcome economic challenges, this event also underscores

the government's commitment to fostering regional cooperation and integration. With

the economy moving in the right direction, Pakistan was well-positioned to contribute

meaningfully to the goals of SCO, promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development

across the region. The summit was a testament to Pakistan's growing influence in regional

and global affairs, he added .

