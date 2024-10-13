SCO Summit Key For Pakistan's Economic Growth, Trade : FSEA Chairman
Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2024 | 02:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) food and Snacks Exporters Association (FSEA) Regional Chairman Shahid Imran
said on Sunday that Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit would promise
a valuable opportunity for Pakistan to showcase its economic progress, attract foreign
investment, and strengthen trade partnerships with member countries.
In a statement, he said it was a great honor for Pakistan to host the SCO summit,
especially at a time when the national economy was on a positive trajectory and
economic indicators were showing encouraging trends, reflecting improved stability
and growth prospects.
Hosting such a prestigious international event highlights Pakistan’s increasing role
in regional diplomacy and economic collaboration, he said.
As the nation continues to overcome economic challenges, this event also underscores
the government's commitment to fostering regional cooperation and integration. With
the economy moving in the right direction, Pakistan was well-positioned to contribute
meaningfully to the goals of SCO, promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development
across the region. The summit was a testament to Pakistan's growing influence in regional
and global affairs, he added .
