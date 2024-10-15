Open Menu

SCO Summit Key To Regional Development: CM

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2024 | 07:32 PM

SCO summit key to regional development: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit will play a pivotal role in the development and prosperity of the region

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit will play a pivotal role in the development and prosperity of the region.

In a statement on Tuesday, she described the summit's convening in Pakistan as a historic milestone, crediting the vision of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for elevating Pakistan’s diplomatic standing and helping the country emerge from global isolation.

She also acknowledged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's tireless efforts in fostering effective diplomacy.

CM Maryam Nawaz stated, “The SCO meeting presents a unique opportunity for regional countries to enhance mutual cooperation and boost bilateral trade. This forum will facilitate a unified approach to critical issues such as climate change, economic development, terrorism, and extremism.”

