SCO Summit marks major diplomatic success for Pakistan: Dy Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan Nasar on Wednesday hailed the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Islamabad and termed it as a significant diplomatic victory for Pakistan, crediting the relentless efforts of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Senator Ishaq Dar.

Speaking at Parliament House during a meeting with key business figures from Rawalpindi and Karachi, Khan emphasized that the successful hosting of the summit highlights global confidence in Pakistan's leadership and diplomacy.

"The SCO summit is a clear reflection of the world’s trust in Pakistan. It will boost trade, attract foreign investment, and pave the way for the nation’s prosperity," Khan remarked.

He noted that the conference will review the regional economic and security landscape, strengthening international cooperation with Pakistan across various sectors.

Khan also celebrated the recent All Parties Conference as another triumph for Pakistan, where a unified stance was taken out to combat Israeli terrorism and human rights violations in Lebanon, Iran, Palestine and beyond.

"The Muslim world must unite against Israel's oppression, and formulate a strategy to end this brutality," he added.

In his closing remarks, Khan called on all political parties to stand by the current government to ensure the nation’s continued progress and stability. "Unity is essential to steer Pakistan towards a future of growth and development," he urged.

APP/smd-sra