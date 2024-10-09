SCO Summit Marks Major Diplomatic Success For Pakistan: Dy Chairman Senate
Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan Nasar on Wednesday hailed the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Islamabad and termed it as a significant diplomatic victory for Pakistan, crediting the relentless efforts of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Senator Ishaq Dar.
Speaking at Parliament House during a meeting with key business figures from Rawalpindi and Karachi, Khan emphasized that the successful hosting of the summit highlights global confidence in Pakistan's leadership and diplomacy.
"The SCO summit is a clear reflection of the world’s trust in Pakistan. It will boost trade, attract foreign investment, and pave the way for the nation’s prosperity," Khan remarked.
He noted that the conference will review the regional economic and security landscape, strengthening international cooperation with Pakistan across various sectors.
Khan also celebrated the recent All Parties Conference as another triumph for Pakistan, where a unified stance was taken out to combat Israeli terrorism and human rights violations in Lebanon, Iran, Palestine and beyond.
"The Muslim world must unite against Israel's oppression, and formulate a strategy to end this brutality," he added.
In his closing remarks, Khan called on all political parties to stand by the current government to ensure the nation’s continued progress and stability. "Unity is essential to steer Pakistan towards a future of growth and development," he urged.
APP/smd-sra
Recent Stories
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM launches Internship Climate Resilient Leadership program7 minutes ago
-
Iranian envoy praises Pakistan's initiative to observe October 7 as 'Day of Solidarity with Palestin ..7 minutes ago
-
ICT admin nabs 8 shopkeepers on violating official price list8 minutes ago
-
RDA completes up-gradation project of joint check post near Koral chowk ahead of SCO Summit8 minutes ago
-
Shaza Fatima directs PSEB to enhance capacity8 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to security forces for foiling terrorist attack on FC check post18 minutes ago
-
KU NNRC celebrates 50th anniversary27 minutes ago
-
Foreign media immersed in Linyi’s Confucius Temple, unveiling China's rich cultural legacy27 minutes ago
-
Technology group to be introduced at Matric level for industrial revolution: Minister Education27 minutes ago
-
Digitization of 25 mouzas completed; CDA told27 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to provide medical aids to people at official level: Health Secretary28 minutes ago
-
No tolerance for parallel courts or armed rebellion, Interior Minister Naqvi warns PTM, its supporte ..28 minutes ago