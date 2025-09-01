SCO summit marks new era of global cooperation: Expert

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is fast emerging as a central pillar of global cooperation, with its expanding economic clout, vast energy resources, and widening international partnerships.

As China assumes the presidency for the fifth time, analysts say the Tianjin Summit marks a turning point—showcasing the SCO’s evolution from a regional security forum into a powerful platform for economic, technological, and cultural collaboration across Eurasia and beyond.

Malik Ayub Sumbal, a renowned geopolitical analyst, commentator and broadcaster based in Beijing, has said that the SCO Summit in Tianjin is set to become the largest in the organization’s history, reflecting the grouping’s growing influence and international reach.

Commenting on the summit, he noted that this is the fifth time since its establishment in 2001 that China has assumed the presidency of the SCO.

“The SCO is a comprehensive multilateral organization. Trade between China and SCO member states now surpasses $512 billion USD, reflecting an approximate 3% annual growth rate. This economic momentum underscores China’s deepening ties with SCO nations and the promotion of robust trade networks across Eurasia,” he said.

Highlighting the SCO’s scale, Sumbal observed, “It is the world’s largest regional organization, representing 42% of the global population and 65% of Eurasia’s population. Economically, it contributes nearly 23% to global GDP, making it a pivotal player on the global stage.

He underlined that the SCO’s role has gone far beyond security, its initial priority when founded. “Today, the mandate includes cooperation in trade, energy, technology, and cultural exchanges. This evolution positions the SCO as a multifaceted platform for collaboration and a driver of Eurasia’s strategic and economic weight.”

Sumbal also pointed out the natural resource wealth of member states, which hold an estimated 20–25% of the world’s natural gas reserves. “Such abundance consolidates the SCO’s role in global energy markets, making it a vital geopolitical bloc with influence stretching well beyond the region.”

Regarding the current summit, he emphasized its significance, “The Tianjin Summit is witnessing unprecedented participation. Interest from countries in the middle East and the Global South shows that SCO is becoming an attractive hub for new partnerships, investment opportunities, and geopolitical engagement.”

Looking ahead, Sumbal highlighted China’s presidency as an opportunity to push forward innovation-driven growth. “China is expected to contribute substantially in green energy and artificial intelligence, strengthening institutional resilience while broadening the economic landscape.”

He said, “By promoting sustainable energy, technology innovation, and enhanced connectivity, China and SCO members are shaping a prosperous and secure Eurasia. SCO's growing profile shows that multilateral cooperation can be a genuine force for global stability and development."