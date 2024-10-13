Open Menu

SCO Summit Paramount In Enhancing Bilateral Relations Between Member States: President RCCI

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2024 | 07:40 PM

SCO summit paramount in enhancing bilateral relations between member states: President RCCI

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has expressed hope that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit being held on October 15-16, will serve as a catalyst for further regional connectivity and cooperation between the states.

RCCI President, Usman Shaukat in a statement issued here on Sunday said that the SCO summit is paramount in enhancing bilateral relations between the member states.

"Pakistan being the host of this year's summit will play a key role in promoting bilateral relations and regional connectivity", he added and said that the event is a pivotal moment for regional cooperation and shaping a shared future.

Usman Shaukat highlighted that Pakistan’s strategic location positions it as a natural hub for trade and connectivity within the SCO. With direct access to the Arabian Sea and proximity to China and Central Asia, initiatives like CPEC are unlocking new trade routes and boosting regional cooperation, he added.

"The SCO member states represent 40% of the global population and 32% of the world's GDP which highlight their powerful potential to influence the future of the global economy and international relations", he added.

