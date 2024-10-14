SCO Summit To Boost Pak Image, Economic Prospects: Kissan Ittehad
Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Central Secretary General of All Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, Rana Muhammad Zafar Tahir, and Provincial Coordinator Punjab, Rana Amjad Ali welcomed the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Islamabad, stating it would enhance Pakistan's international reputation and serve as a pivotal event for the country
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024)
In a statement, the Kissan Ittehad leaders maintained that the summit would attract substantial foreign investment, providing a much-needed boost to the national economy. They also highlighted Pakistan's agricultural potential, stating that the SCO platform would open doors for new investments to meet food security needs.
