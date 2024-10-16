SCO Summit To Pave Way For Regional Growth, Stability: Musadik Malik
Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, has expressed high hopes for the 23rd Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, emphasizing its potential to elevate the region's economic development and stability.
In an exclusive interview with APP, Malik stressed the importance of regional cooperation, drawing parallels between successful international bodies such as the European Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
Malik highlighted the significant economic potential of the nations participating in the summit, representing 44% of the world's population and contributing nearly 30% to global GDP.
He believes that by enhancing trade and cultural ties, these nations can unlock new opportunities for growth.
"There is a tremendous opportunity for these countries to evolve strategies through dialogue. Together, we can enhance economic activity, create new businesses, and ultimately provide more jobs for the youth," Malik said, outlining one of the summit's key objectives.
The minister also encouraged major players, particularly China, to bring innovative proposals to the table that could integrate into global value chains, further boosting the region's economic potential.
Regarding the participation of India's Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, Malik welcomed India's involvement as an SCO member, reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to constructive engagement within the forum.
Recent Stories
Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears
ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident
Two held for decanting LPG
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks
Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gilani calls for raising awareness for reducing food waste3 minutes ago
-
PM stresses enhanced connectivity projects for stronger SCO, economically-integrated prosperous regi ..12 minutes ago
-
Public-Private Dialogue calls for enabling business environment for women13 minutes ago
-
Three police personnel injured in IED explosion in Buner43 minutes ago
-
Man kills wife1 hour ago
-
73rd death anniversary of Liaquat Ali Khan observed1 hour ago
-
PM hopeful of "wonderful outcomes" of 23rd SCO CHG meeting1 hour ago
-
Uzbek Prime Minister arrives in Pakistan to attend 23rd SCO Summit2 hours ago
-
Two killed in different incidents2 hours ago
-
'SCO provides unique opportunity for peaceful dialogue among nations' : Bilal Kayani2 hours ago
-
Uzbek Prime Minister arrives in Pakistan to attend 23rd SCO Summit2 hours ago
-
SCO CHG summit starts; Galaxy of regional leaders gather to discuss cooperation2 hours ago