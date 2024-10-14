SCO Summit To Prove A Milestone In Region Future: Sindh Governor
Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2024 | 07:01 PM
The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Conference will prove to be a milestone in prosperity, development and bright future of the region
He said, 'I welcome the distinguished guests participating in the conference of Shanghai Cooperation Organization and welcome the heads of different countries to the land of Pakistan.'
The Governor said that the conference would further strengthen cooperation in the fields of economy and political. relations among friendly countries and it would open new avenues.
