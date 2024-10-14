SCO summit to prove as game changer for Pakistan’s economic stability: Farmers' leaders

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, Secretary General, Rana Muhammad Zafar Tahir here on Monday appreciated the government’s efforts for organizing Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and said the conference would prove a game changer for economic stability of Pakistan

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, Secretary General, Rana Muhammad Zafar Tahir here on Monday appreciated the government’s efforts for organizing Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and said the conference would prove a game changer for economic stability of Pakistan.

The party’s Punjab Coordinator, Rana Amjid Ali was also present on the occasion.

Talking to media persons, they said the summit would bring international investment of billion Dollars which would stable the country’s economy and create employments' opportunities.

The conference would also brought international investment in agriculture sector, which would help to develop the sector on modern lines and boost its production.

