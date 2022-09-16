SCO summit to strengthen friendly relations among countries: Mushahid Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed termed Shanghai Corporation Organization (SCO) Summit-2022 a productive forum aimed at strengthening the friendly relations and trust among member countries.

The summit held at Samarkand, Uzbekistan would help address regional security and economic challenges faced by the member countries, he said while talking to ptv news.

He said the summit brought together the world leaders for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020.

Pakistan had greater importance in the region and it had always been playing a pivotal role for regional connectivity, he added.

The senator said the summit acted as a perfect platform for addressing energy crises, boosting trade opportunities, and climate change effects on the region.

"SCO summit holds a great importance, especially when we are suffering from devastating floods in the country as members pledged to support us in our hour of need," he added.