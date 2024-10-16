SCO Summit: Traffic Advisory Issued As Expressway, Srinagar Highway Reopened
Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2024 | 11:00 PM
The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) announced that the Expressway, which was closed due to the arrival and departure of foreign guests for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, has now been reopened for traffic in both directions, Srinagar Highway has also been fully opened
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) announced that the Expressway, which was closed due to the arrival and departure of foreign guests for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, has now been reopened for traffic in both directions, Srinagar Highway has also been fully opened.
However, partial closures will occur on the Srinagar Highway and Expressway until the complete departure of foreign guests tomorrow evening, a public relation told APP.
He said citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel on both routes during this time.
He stated that access to the Red Zone will be granted through Margalla Road for authorized personnel, and unnecessary travel in that area should also be avoided.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk emphasized that strict security measures are in place. He noted that 1,100 ITP officers have been deployed day and night to ensure smooth traffic flow and guide citizens during the event.
CTO stressed the importance of public cooperation for the successful conduct of the summit.
Citizens are encouraged to stay updated on the latest traffic situation by tuning in to Islamabad Police's Radio FM 92.4 or by contacting the helpline at Pukar 15./APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
South-South Cooperation Forum held to jointly build a green Silk Road
SCO meeting to elevate Pakistan's standing on global stage: Analysts
Punjab govt issues orders of three officers' posting
Ban on tree cutting imposed in district Sanghar for 90 days
Tarar warns of strict action against those inciting violence, threatening lawma ..
Kuki Khel tribe ends 75 days long sit in Torkham Road
Jam Kamal, Iranian Minister meet to strengthen bilateral ties
Dry, hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for city
Indian External Affairs Minister thanks PM, DPM, GoP for hospitality
Chinese Premier Li Qiang departs after attending 23rd SCO Summit
PPIF family planning programme continues with support of World Bank
Court orders transfer of reference against ex-MD Pakistan Railways to special co ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCO meeting to elevate Pakistan's standing on global stage: Analysts4 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt issues orders of three officers' posting4 minutes ago
-
Ban on tree cutting imposed in district Sanghar for 90 days4 minutes ago
-
Tarar warns of strict action against those inciting violence, threatening lawmakers4 minutes ago
-
Kuki Khel tribe ends 75 days long sit in Torkham Road13 minutes ago
-
Indian External Affairs Minister thanks PM, DPM, GoP for hospitality13 minutes ago
-
Court orders transfer of reference against ex-MD Pakistan Railways to special court22 minutes ago
-
Kazakh envoy admires SCO Council meeting in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
02 killed during clashes between groups2 hours ago
-
RCCI delegation calls on Deputy Commissioner6 minutes ago
-
PPP always remember its martyrs: Jam Khan Shoro6 minutes ago
-
Governor urges LEAs to enhance coordination for curbing terrorist activities6 minutes ago