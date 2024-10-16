SCO Summit: Traffic Advisory Issued as Expressway, Srinagar Highway Reopened

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) announced that the Expressway, which was closed due to the arrival and departure of foreign guests for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, has now been reopened for traffic in both directions, Srinagar Highway has also been fully opened

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) announced that the Expressway, which was closed due to the arrival and departure of foreign guests for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, has now been reopened for traffic in both directions, Srinagar Highway has also been fully opened.

However, partial closures will occur on the Srinagar Highway and Expressway until the complete departure of foreign guests tomorrow evening, a public relation told APP.

He said citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel on both routes during this time.

He stated that access to the Red Zone will be granted through Margalla Road for authorized personnel, and unnecessary travel in that area should also be avoided.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk emphasized that strict security measures are in place. He noted that 1,100 ITP officers have been deployed day and night to ensure smooth traffic flow and guide citizens during the event.

CTO stressed the importance of public cooperation for the successful conduct of the summit.

Citizens are encouraged to stay updated on the latest traffic situation by tuning in to Islamabad Police's Radio FM 92.4 or by contacting the helpline at Pukar 15./APP-rzr-mkz