Open Menu

SCO Summit's Testament Of World's Faith In Pakistan: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2024 | 11:15 PM

SCO summit's testament of world's faith in Pakistan: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that the holding of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Pakistan is a testament of world's faith in Pakistan as an important partner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that the holding of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Pakistan is a testament of world's faith in Pakistan as an important partner.

"Presence of twenty heads of countries is a matter of pride for the country. The SCO summit is a positive development that augurs well for the economic development of Pakistan," Governor Punjab said while talking to

the office-bearers, ticket holders and workers belonging to District Sheikhupura at the Governor's House, here on Monday.

He said the the CSO summit will open new horizons for development, adding that the economy has started to improve in Pakistan and foreign investment is also increasing.

He said that the arrival of twenty leaders in Pakistan is proof that Pakistan's image has improved at the global level.

He said that the Federal government and all institutions deserve kudos for hosting the SCO summit in Pakistan.

The Governor Punjab said that the SCO conference is the key to the economic development of Pakistan, after which new avenues of development will open in the country.

He said that PTI's protest on the occasion of SCO meeting is against the country's interest. He added that PTI's call for protest on this occasion is like stopping the country's development. He said the masses have rejected PTI's call for protest.

The Governor further said that everyone including the opposition has to play a positive role for the betterment of the nation.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the doors of the Governor House are open for the representatives of all political parties, adding that all problems faced by the party workers will be solved on a priority basis.

On this occasion, the delegation of PPP Sheikhupura invited the Governor of Punjab to visit Sheikhupura, which the he accepted.

Hundreds of workers including Malik Javed Akbar Dogar, Osman Nisar Pannu, Asif Khan, Imran Sabir Dogar, Khaliq Aziz, Nadeem Abbas Kazmi and Mazahir Dagra of Sheikhupura PPP attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest World Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Visit Sheikhupura Shanghai Cooperation Organization All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

SP vows to tighten noose against drug dealers

SP vows to tighten noose against drug dealers

6 minutes ago
 District admin seeks launch of disability support ..

District admin seeks launch of disability support program in Matiari

6 minutes ago
 Sindh’s Farms produce 94% of Countrys’ Bananas

Sindh’s Farms produce 94% of Countrys’ Bananas

2 minutes ago
 Russia jails French researcher for three years

Russia jails French researcher for three years

2 minutes ago
 District administration Sanghar reduces transport ..

District administration Sanghar reduces transport fares following fuel price dro ..

2 minutes ago
 PM says he held productive talks with Chinese Prem ..

PM says he held productive talks with Chinese Premier Li

2 minutes ago
Eyes on SCO & CPEC: high-profile B2B delegation en ..

Eyes on SCO & CPEC: high-profile B2B delegation engages FPCCI

3 minutes ago
 SP surprise visit to Saddar, Wah Cantt police stat ..

SP surprise visit to Saddar, Wah Cantt police stations

3 minutes ago
 'Unsustainable' housing crisis bedevils Spain's so ..

'Unsustainable' housing crisis bedevils Spain's socialist govt

18 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan takes not ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan takes notice of harassment of girl stud ..

3 minutes ago
 China insists it won't renounce 'use of force' to ..

China insists it won't renounce 'use of force' to take Taiwan as drills end

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs authorities to functionalise ..

Commissioner directs authorities to functionalise slaughter houses

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan