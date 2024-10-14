- Home
- SCO summit's testament of world's faith in Pakistan: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2024 | 11:15 PM
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that the holding of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Pakistan is a testament of world's faith in Pakistan as an important partner
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that the holding of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Pakistan is a testament of world's faith in Pakistan as an important partner.
"Presence of twenty heads of countries is a matter of pride for the country. The SCO summit is a positive development that augurs well for the economic development of Pakistan," Governor Punjab said while talking to
the office-bearers, ticket holders and workers belonging to District Sheikhupura at the Governor's House, here on Monday.
He said the the CSO summit will open new horizons for development, adding that the economy has started to improve in Pakistan and foreign investment is also increasing.
He said that the arrival of twenty leaders in Pakistan is proof that Pakistan's image has improved at the global level.
He said that the Federal government and all institutions deserve kudos for hosting the SCO summit in Pakistan.
The Governor Punjab said that the SCO conference is the key to the economic development of Pakistan, after which new avenues of development will open in the country.
He said that PTI's protest on the occasion of SCO meeting is against the country's interest. He added that PTI's call for protest on this occasion is like stopping the country's development. He said the masses have rejected PTI's call for protest.
The Governor further said that everyone including the opposition has to play a positive role for the betterment of the nation.
Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the doors of the Governor House are open for the representatives of all political parties, adding that all problems faced by the party workers will be solved on a priority basis.
On this occasion, the delegation of PPP Sheikhupura invited the Governor of Punjab to visit Sheikhupura, which the he accepted.
Hundreds of workers including Malik Javed Akbar Dogar, Osman Nisar Pannu, Asif Khan, Imran Sabir Dogar, Khaliq Aziz, Nadeem Abbas Kazmi and Mazahir Dagra of Sheikhupura PPP attended the meeting.
