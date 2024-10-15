SCO To Discuss Regional Issues Regional Connectivity, Climate Change: FO Spox
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2024 | 07:32 PM
Foreign Office Spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Tuesday said the leaders of 12 countries would discuss pressing issues like climate, regional security and connectivity, economy, poverty alleviation as they meet on Wednesday at the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) 2024 being hosted by Pakistan
She said the SCO leaders would draft and announce a unanimous declaration on conclusion of the conference.
Talking to media at the SCO Media Facilitation Center established at Pak-China Friendship Centre, she said the multilateral conference, being attended by the heads, senior officials of 10 countries, along with one observer, and one guest country, had no separate agenda of the meeting.
Being the second biggest forum in the world, she said, the moot was a golden opportunity for SCO member states to unanimously resolve the regional issues.
She welcomed the arrival of Indian External Affairs Minister, and termed it as the reflection of SCO's importance and termed the summit as vital platform to discuss the current challenges.
"While playing an important role in SCO 2024, we have to develop a consensus. Although, the agenda of the summit is multilateral but there will be more options for the regional matters," she said.
To another query, Zahra Baloch said that there was no political agenda in the summit as SCO is a consensus-based organisation.
She said the issues of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine were not part of the SCO agenda.
