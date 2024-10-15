- Home
SCO To Help Boost Economic Activity: Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch
Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 07:32 PM
Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Tuesday said that Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) would help boost economic activity among member states
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Tuesday said that Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) would help boost economic activity among member states.
The discussion would also be made on the issues of climate change and economic challenges facing under-developed countries, she said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question, she said that participants of the conference would discuss climate change and economic connectivity.
