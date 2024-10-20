'SCO To Open New Avenues Of Economic Development, Investment'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2024 | 03:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry President Hafiz Umair Saeed has said that the recent Shanghai Cooperation Orgainzation (SCO) conference held in Pakistan will produce significant results, opening new avenues for economic development and investment in the country.
In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that Pakistan and China were making efforts to develop the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on the pattern of the European Union. He expressed hope that the future of Asia would be bright and prosperous.
He noted that the launch of CPEC- II at the SCO would set new paths for economic development and prosperity, aligning with the government's positive initiatives for the economy and emphasized the importance of Asian countries uniting to tackle global challenges and advancing the region’s economy and development, indicating better days ahead.
He also expressed hope that the SCO would not only focus on economic matters but also work together to rid the region of the scourge of terrorism and play a constructive role in resolving disputes between countries. Only by coming together we can move forward and improve the region socially and economically, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six brick kilns razed59 seconds ago
-
DC bans use of LPG cylinders in vehicles11 minutes ago
-
Hospital workshop11 minutes ago
-
Kohat district authorities work to enroll out-of-school children11 minutes ago
-
77 farmers booked for water theft11 minutes ago
-
Dengue cases keep rising despite ICT admin’s efforts11 minutes ago
-
CPO praises security forces for flawless arrangements during cricket series11 minutes ago
-
Office of textile group gutted11 minutes ago
-
Emergency response team competition21 minutes ago
-
DPO orders arrest of proclaimed offenders21 minutes ago
-
Mushahid proposes 3-point Action Plan, urges Erdogan to take lead on Palestine issue31 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on children’s enrollment in schools31 minutes ago