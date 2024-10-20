'SCO to open new avenues of economic development, investment'

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry President Hafiz Umair Saeed has said that the recent Shanghai Cooperation Orgainzation (SCO) conference held in Pakistan will produce significant results, opening new avenues for economic development and investment in the country.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that Pakistan and China were making efforts to develop the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on the pattern of the European Union. He expressed hope that the future of Asia would be bright and prosperous.

He noted that the launch of CPEC- II at the SCO would set new paths for economic development and prosperity, aligning with the government's positive initiatives for the economy and emphasized the importance of Asian countries uniting to tackle global challenges and advancing the region’s economy and development, indicating better days ahead.

He also expressed hope that the SCO would not only focus on economic matters but also work together to rid the region of the scourge of terrorism and play a constructive role in resolving disputes between countries. Only by coming together we can move forward and improve the region socially and economically, he concluded.