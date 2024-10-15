Open Menu

SCO To Pave Way For Pakistan’s Economic Growth: Sherry Rehman

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 12:00 AM

SCO to pave way for Pakistan’s economic growth: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Vice President of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman said on Monday that Pakistan was going to host high-level delegations for the SCO Summit, paving way for economic growth.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that after decades, such high-level delegations were visiting the country for economic, diplomatic, and strategic ties.

She emphasized that political parties should set aside their differences and work together for the summit's success.

She highlighted that the 23rd SCO summit is a pivotal geopolitical moment, as the economic trajectory is shifting towards Asia, and Pakistan is a key player in this process.

Related Topics

Pakistan President Of Pakistan Sherry Rehman Shanghai Cooperation Organization Asia Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s dir ..

Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..

6 minutes ago
 French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake ..

French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial

6 minutes ago
 Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of pro ..

Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan

6 minutes ago
 Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania

Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania

6 minutes ago
 Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: P ..

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

6 minutes ago
 Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recover marijuana, ..

Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recover marijuana, vehicles

26 minutes ago
Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural ..

Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural women

32 minutes ago
 Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: ..

Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: CM

33 minutes ago
 Italian Navy Carrier Strike Group visits Karachi

Italian Navy Carrier Strike Group visits Karachi

33 minutes ago
 Solar System Training Program started in AJK

Solar System Training Program started in AJK

33 minutes ago
 Social Security commissioner directs better medica ..

Social Security commissioner directs better medical facilities to workers

33 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs all DCs to eliminate encroach ..

Commissioner directs all DCs to eliminate encroachments causing traffic congesti ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan