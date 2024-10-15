SCO To Pave Way For Pakistan’s Economic Growth: Sherry Rehman
Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Vice President of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman said on Monday that Pakistan was going to host high-level delegations for the SCO Summit, paving way for economic growth.
Talking to a private news channel, she said that after decades, such high-level delegations were visiting the country for economic, diplomatic, and strategic ties.
She emphasized that political parties should set aside their differences and work together for the summit's success.
She highlighted that the 23rd SCO summit is a pivotal geopolitical moment, as the economic trajectory is shifting towards Asia, and Pakistan is a key player in this process.
Recent Stories
Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..
French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial
Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan
Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD
Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recover marijuana, vehicles
Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural women
Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: CM
Italian Navy Carrier Strike Group visits Karachi
Solar System Training Program started in AJK
Social Security commissioner directs better medical facilities to workers
Commissioner directs all DCs to eliminate encroachments causing traffic congesti ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving challenges6 minutes ago
-
Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recover marijuana, vehicles26 minutes ago
-
Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural women32 minutes ago
-
Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: CM33 minutes ago
-
Italian Navy Carrier Strike Group visits Karachi33 minutes ago
-
Solar System Training Program started in AJK33 minutes ago
-
Social Security commissioner directs better medical facilities to workers33 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs all DCs to eliminate encroachments causing traffic congestion33 minutes ago
-
Students appreciate Youth Festival initiative40 minutes ago
-
KP CM directs setting up of parliamentary committee on Kurram situation38 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly Committee to analyze 22 points communique of Pashtoon Jirga: CM38 minutes ago