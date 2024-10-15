SCO to pave way for Pakistan’s economic growth: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Vice President of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman said on Monday that Pakistan was going to host high-level delegations for the SCO Summit, paving way for economic growth.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that after decades, such high-level delegations were visiting the country for economic, diplomatic, and strategic ties.

She emphasized that political parties should set aside their differences and work together for the summit's success.

She highlighted that the 23rd SCO summit is a pivotal geopolitical moment, as the economic trajectory is shifting towards Asia, and Pakistan is a key player in this process.