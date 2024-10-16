ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz prominent leader Khurram Dastgir Khan Wednesday highlighted the vital role of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in offering Pakistan a prominent stage to demonstrate its dedication to peaceful resolution and open communication.

"By leveraging the SCO platform, Pakistan can effectively showcase its commitment to regional stability and cooperation, bolstering its international reputation," he said while talking to a private news channel.

"Pakistan's involvement in the SCO enables the country to demonstrate its peaceful intentions and resolve challenges through diplomatic means," he added.

Dastgir Khan said, "SCO provides a vital platform for Pakistan to engage in peaceful dialogue and resolve conflicts through diplomatic means.

"The organization offers a unique opportunity for countries to come together and address their differences peacefully, fostering regional stability and cooperation," Khan underscored.

"The SCO has emerged as a robust and influential platform, captivating the attention of Western nations," Khan noted.

"As a key player in regional politics, Pakistan's participation in the SCO reinforces its commitment to peaceful conflict resolution, economic cooperation and regional stability," he added.

He said, "SCO's role in addressing regional security challenges, such as counter-terrorism and border management is important, adding, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) plays a crucial role in enhancing regional connectivity, fostering economic partnerships, and promoting stability."

Khurram Dastgir Khan also praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's relentless diplomatic efforts, acknowledging his instrumental role in bolstering Pakistan's international reputation.

He recognized the Prime Minister's skilled leadership in navigating global challenges and fostering strategic partnerships.

Khurram Dastgir further urged India to seize the opportunity for peaceful dialogue and cooperation, emphasizing the benefits of constructive engagement.