Open Menu

SCO Vital For Pakistan's Regional Peace Efforts: Khurram Dastgir

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 02:30 PM

SCO vital for Pakistan's regional peace efforts: Khurram Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz prominent leader Khurram Dastgir Khan Wednesday highlighted the vital role of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in offering Pakistan a prominent stage to demonstrate its dedication to peaceful resolution and open communication.

"By leveraging the SCO platform, Pakistan can effectively showcase its commitment to regional stability and cooperation, bolstering its international reputation," he said while talking to a private news channel.

"Pakistan's involvement in the SCO enables the country to demonstrate its peaceful intentions and resolve challenges through diplomatic means," he added.

Dastgir Khan said, "SCO provides a vital platform for Pakistan to engage in peaceful dialogue and resolve conflicts through diplomatic means.

"The organization offers a unique opportunity for countries to come together and address their differences peacefully, fostering regional stability and cooperation," Khan underscored.

"The SCO has emerged as a robust and influential platform, captivating the attention of Western nations," Khan noted.

"As a key player in regional politics, Pakistan's participation in the SCO reinforces its commitment to peaceful conflict resolution, economic cooperation and regional stability," he added.

He said, "SCO's role in addressing regional security challenges, such as counter-terrorism and border management is important, adding, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) plays a crucial role in enhancing regional connectivity, fostering economic partnerships, and promoting stability."

Khurram Dastgir Khan also praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's relentless diplomatic efforts, acknowledging his instrumental role in bolstering Pakistan's international reputation.

He recognized the Prime Minister's skilled leadership in navigating global challenges and fostering strategic partnerships.

Khurram Dastgir further urged India to seize the opportunity for peaceful dialogue and cooperation, emphasizing the benefits of constructive engagement.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Resolution Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz CPEC Khurram Dastgir Khan Border Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day ..

Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

16 hours ago
 ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

15 hours ago
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking We ..

Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

15 hours ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

15 hours ago
 1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic ..

1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident

15 hours ago
 Two held for decanting LPG

Two held for decanting LPG

16 hours ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

16 hours ago
 Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on ..

Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan