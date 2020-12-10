UrduPoint.com
SCODA Welcomes Pakistani Business Community To Strengthen Economic, Trade Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 08:10 PM

The management committee of Shanghai Cooperation Organization Demonstration Area (SCODA) exchanged views with the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on economic and trade cooperation

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The management committee of Shanghai Cooperation Organization Demonstration Area (SCODA) exchanged views with the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on economic and trade cooperation.

Recommendations for nine industrial parks in Pakistan to interact with SCODA, investment policy and model of SCODA and other related issues were discussed, according to China Economic Net (CEN).

Xiang Zhiqiang, member of the Party Working Committee and Deputy Director of the Management Committee of SCODA welcomed KCCI and its member enterprises to carry out trade cooperation.

He advocated KCCI to lead various business associations and enterprises to exchange visits, enhance mutual understanding, promote cooperation, seek common development in agriculture, transportation, science and technology, humanities and other fields with SCODA once the epidemic is over.

"We wish to establish a dedicated communication and coordination mechanism to deepen the cooperation", he added.

Shamsul islam Khan, Vice President of KCCI stated that Pakistan's economy is based on agriculture, and its seafood, fruits and other high quality agricultural products can be sold in China and exported to neighboring countries through cooperation with SCODA.

Wang Zihai, Deputy Director of Pakistan-China Center gave a brief introduction of their processing work and stressed that recently China has signed RCEP with 14 countries, which also brings great potential for Pakistan.

Pakistan can work closely with RCEP countries through the platform of SCODA in China, he added.

