Scooters To Be Given To Female Students Of Universities: CM Bugti
Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 10:06 PM
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday announced that scooters would be given to female students of universities, colleges and secondary schools
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday announced that scooters would be given to female students of universities, colleges and secondary schools.
He expressed these views while gifting pink scooters to FG Girls Degree College student Tahira Arif and a female police officer at the Chief Minister's Secretariat Quetta.
The CM said that solid measures were being taken to empower women as half of our country's population consisted of women.
He said that it is the need of the hour that women to be empowered and given full representation in all walks of life.
The women Deputy Commissioners posted in Balochistan are performing excellent administrative duties and currently five districts of Balochistan have women Deputy Commissioners posted, he said.
He said that the aim of this initiative is to make women independent and to encourage women in every field at the provincial level.
Tahira Arif, a student of FG Girls Degree College, appreciated this important initiative of the Chief Minister.
She said that the provision of pink scooters to women by the Balochistan government would restore their confidence and enable them to play their key role more effectively.
Recent Stories
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur presides over meeting on Ku ..
KMC building converted on solar energy, Mayor hints more AE projects
AGTL partners with Punjab government on green tractor scheme
Govt committed to augment agrarian economy through climate resilient infrastruct ..
New chancellor elected for Oxford University
Belarus President Lukashenko leaves for home after three-day visit to Pakistan
Return to normality: Motorways, Ring Road opened, traffic restored in Lahore
Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Inaugurates Hyderabad Institute of Technology and Man ..
Punjab govt decides to make arrests, recover weapons after end of PTI’s protes ..
F-8 Interchange underpass to open by Dec 31, project completion in Feb: Mohsin N ..
Lahore police arrest 24,000 POs this year so far
Governor Kundi visits 'Watan Kor', invites QWP to APC on law and order
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur presides over meeting on Kurram situation1 minute ago
-
KMC building converted on solar energy, Mayor hints more AE projects1 minute ago
-
AGTL partners with Punjab government on green tractor scheme1 minute ago
-
Govt committed to augment agrarian economy through climate resilient infrastructure: Murad Shah2 minutes ago
-
Belarus President Lukashenko leaves for home after three-day visit to Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Return to normality: Motorways, Ring Road opened, traffic restored in Lahore2 hours ago
-
Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Inaugurates Hyderabad Institute of Technology and Management Sciences2 hours ago
-
Punjab govt decides to make arrests, recover weapons after end of PTI’s protest2 hours ago
-
F-8 Interchange underpass to open by Dec 31, project completion in Feb: Mohsin Naqvi2 hours ago
-
Lahore police arrest 24,000 POs this year so far2 hours ago
-
Governor Kundi visits 'Watan Kor', invites QWP to APC on law and order2 hours ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Directs Immediate Shifting of Injured ASP to Lahore2 hours ago