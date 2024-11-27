Open Menu

Scooters To Be Given To Female Students Of Universities: CM Bugti

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 10:06 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday announced that scooters would be given to female students of universities, colleges and secondary schools

He expressed these views while gifting pink scooters to FG Girls Degree College student Tahira Arif and a female police officer at the Chief Minister's Secretariat Quetta.

The CM said that solid measures were being taken to empower women as half of our country's population consisted of women.

He said that it is the need of the hour that women to be empowered and given full representation in all walks of life.

The women Deputy Commissioners posted in Balochistan are performing excellent administrative duties and currently five districts of Balochistan have women Deputy Commissioners posted, he said.

He said that the aim of this initiative is to make women independent and to encourage women in every field at the provincial level.

Tahira Arif, a student of FG Girls Degree College, appreciated this important initiative of the Chief Minister.

She said that the provision of pink scooters to women by the Balochistan government would restore their confidence and enable them to play their key role more effectively.

