Scooty Gains Popularity Among Working Women, Students

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 07:54 PM

Scooty gains popularity among working women, students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) In the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, women are increasingly turning to scooters as their preferred mode of transportation.

These lightweight two-wheelers often called "Scooty" and featuring feminine color schemes are gaining popularity among working women and students for their affordability and convenience. The trend marks a significant shift in local transportation habits.

Just ten years ago, the sight of women riding two-wheelers was uncommon but today it's becoming increasingly normal.

Many riders emphasize that their choice is driven by practical needs rather than social statements.

"This isn't about feminism or women's empowerment. We're working women who need reliable transportation to and from work. These scooters have freed us from waiting at bus stops in harsh weather," explains a bank employee who rides a 70cc scooter.

Local motorcycle dealers report growing sales of scooters to women customers. The rise in living costs and inflation has pushed more women to join the workforce, creating a need for economical transportation options. Scooters, being lighter than traditional motorcycles and designed with a more feminine appearance are filling this gap.

While the previous Punjab government introduced the "Women on Wheels" program to teach women motorcycle riding, the practice hasn't reached the widespread acceptance seen in other Muslim-majority countries like Indonesia and Malaysia where women commonly ride scooters while wearing hijabs.

Mehreen Arshad, a student shares how her initial hesitation gave way to appreciation for the scooter's convenience. "My mother and I use it for banking errands and shopping. It's so much easier than other options," she says.

The scooters prove particularly valuable during rush hour traffic. Riders can navigate through congested streets more efficiently than those stuck in packed public transport. Sidra Hussain, an office worker credits her scooter with solving her punctuality challenges. "Before getting my scooter, reaching the office on time was difficult due to limited transportation in my area. Now, that's no longer a problem," she told.

The vehicles' design features appeal specifically to women riders. Their lightweight frame and simple gear system make them easier to handle than traditional motorcycles. This user-friendly design helps women manage their daily routines more efficiently.

The trend reflects a broader change in Pakistani urban areas where practical solutions are helping women overcome transportation challenges. While cultural acceptance continues to grow, the primary driver of this shift appears to be the practical benefits: affordability, convenience and time savings.

As transportation costs rise and more women enter the workforce, the sight of women riding scooters through the streets of Rawalpindi and Islamabad is likely to become even more common suggesting a lasting change in urban mobility patterns.

More Stories From Pakistan